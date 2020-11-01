Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

- The Patriots got Cam Newton an easy first completion on the first play of the game, a designed rollout to Jakobi Meyers, seemingly to give the quarterback some early confidence, plus, after a week of talking about Newton wasn't throwing to the right side, that's exactly where the pass went. Damien Harris would chip in a couple nice carries, picking up 11 yards total, but a delay of game penalty set the offense back and, on 3rd-and-12, a simple handoff lost another two yards, making for another unsuccessful first possession of a game for the Pats. They have not scored a first-quarter point yet this season.

- The Bills would counter and do just what the 49ers did last week, marching right down the field and scoring a touchdown on their first offensive possession, powered by 70 rushing yards and two third-down conversions. Josh Allen made one nice throw to Cole Beasley for a third-down conversion, but otherwise the Bills were powered by 19 rushing yards by Allen and 28 by rookie Zack Moss, including the touchdown run, which gave the Bills an early 7-0 lead.

- Jakobi Meyers and the passing game would come to life on the Patriots next drive, with two-straight catches from Meyers, picking up 16 and then 17 yards, but a holding penalty to Joe Thuney cancelled out Meyers' second play, and again short-circuited the drive, setting them back 10 yards. However, on third down, a Buffalo penalty gave the Patriots offense new life. However, they couldn't take advantage, punting after three more unsuccessful plays.

- The defense would get a much-needed three-and-out on the next possession, with rookie Josh Uche getting a pressure on third down in his first NFL game that helped force the punt. Newton and the offense would respond, sparked by a dumpoff pass to James White that went 28 yards, one of the most successful plays of the last few weeks for the offense. However, the Patriots penalties continued to pile up, with a false start and an illegal shift call (declined) pushing their total to four in three possessions, all of which undercut their performance. It would set up a big 3rd-and-8 from the Bills 31 but Newton's read option would be stopped after just four yards. The drive was still enough to get New England back in the game with Nick Folk's 43-yard field goal that made it 7-3 Bills.

- The problematic penalties would continue, this time for the defense, as a neutral zone infraction by Devin McCourty gave the Bills a free third-down conversion on their next drive. The defense would rebound on the next set of downs though, getting good stops on first and second down, before Jason McCourty made a nice third-down pass breakup to get the Pats off the field for the second-straight possession. New England's defense started to find a groove in the second quarter, but the offense couldn't build off of it, going three-and-out themselves on the ensuing possession. Losing two yards on a draw on third-and-two was an uninspired end to the drive as New England often played it safe on third downs throughout.

- Josh Allen would get the Bills moving again on their next drive as the clock ticked down on the first half, punctuated by a pinpoint throw to Stefon Diggs down the sideline just before the two-minute warning. The Patriots were throwing a lot of mixed pressure at Allen to varied results, he often did a good job finding the open man or avoiding the rush, but New England got some good hits on the quarterback as well. After a Buffalo holding penalty, it was a big 3rd-and-8, with the Bills looking to add to their lead before the half, however Allen's pass was off-target and a physical J.C. Jackson knocked Diggs off his route, grabbing an interception and taking it back to 25 yards near midfield. It was a point-saving play that the Patriots really needed.

- With 1:38 left in the half the Patriots offense would grind out 34 yards and take a third-down chance to kick a field goal to make it a one-point game at the half. Folk would make his second kick, this one from 33 yards out, to make it 7-6. Jakobi Meyers added another catch on the drive, giving him four catches for 41 yards in the first half, leading the team. Ryan Izzo also chipped in critical catches of 15 and 9 yards, as two young players helped the Pats get into field goal range.