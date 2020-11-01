Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 01 - 06:00 PM | Mon Nov 02 - 09:00 AM

Patriots at Bills Highlights | NFL Week 8

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Cam Newton: 'Losing is not acceptable in this locker room'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 10/28: Pats eye divisional showdown with Bills

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time to pick up the pieces

Week 8 NFL Notes: Is it time to change?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

Scary movie aficionado Brandon Bolden reveals his picks for Halloween marathon 

Bill Belichick on WEEI: 'Ball security has got to be better'

After Further Review: Early breakdowns undercut Patriots

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/26: 'I have to get better'

Unfiltered Notebook 10/26: Pats take simple focus on improvement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/26

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. 49ers presented by CarMax

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/25

Belichick 10/25: 'We were clearly outcoached, outplayed, out-everything'

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Nov 01, 2020 at 05:30 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-GameObservations-pdc

It all came down to the final drive, as it often does between the Patriots and Bills. With the Patriots poised for a chance to at least tie the game with time running out, a Cam Newton fumble abruptly ended the contest in brutal gut-punch fashion. It was a new, painful way for the 2020 Patriots to lose a game as the team falls to 2-5 on the season and third place in the AFC East.

The Patriots had their moments good and bad in the game, but ultimately started to put it all together at the end, giving New England the chance to steal a much-needed divisional win. Turnovers have killed the Pats all season long and once again the team's only giveaway of the game proved to be the difference.

Here's everything that stood out from a tough loss.

- The Patriots got Cam Newton an easy first completion on the first play of the game, a designed rollout to Jakobi Meyers, seemingly to give the quarterback some early confidence, plus, after a week of talking about Newton wasn't throwing to the right side, that's exactly where the pass went. Damien Harris would chip in a couple nice carries, picking up 11 yards total, but a delay of game penalty set the offense back and, on 3rd-and-12, a simple handoff lost another two yards, making for another unsuccessful first possession of a game for the Pats. They have not scored a first-quarter point yet this season.

- The Bills would counter and do just what the 49ers did last week, marching right down the field and scoring a touchdown on their first offensive possession, powered by 70 rushing yards and two third-down conversions. Josh Allen made one nice throw to Cole Beasley for a third-down conversion, but otherwise the Bills were powered by 19 rushing yards by Allen and 28 by rookie Zack Moss, including the touchdown run, which gave the Bills an early 7-0 lead.

- Jakobi Meyers and the passing game would come to life on the Patriots next drive, with two-straight catches from Meyers, picking up 16 and then 17 yards, but a holding penalty to Joe Thuney cancelled out Meyers' second play, and again short-circuited the drive, setting them back 10 yards. However, on third down, a Buffalo penalty gave the Patriots offense new life. However, they couldn't take advantage, punting after three more unsuccessful plays.

- The defense would get a much-needed three-and-out on the next possession, with rookie Josh Uche getting a pressure on third down in his first NFL game that helped force the punt. Newton and the offense would respond, sparked by a dumpoff pass to James White that went 28 yards, one of the most successful plays of the last few weeks for the offense. However, the Patriots penalties continued to pile up, with a false start and an illegal shift call (declined) pushing their total to four in three possessions, all of which undercut their performance. It would set up a big 3rd-and-8 from the Bills 31 but Newton's read option would be stopped after just four yards. The drive was still enough to get New England back in the game with Nick Folk's 43-yard field goal that made it 7-3 Bills.

- The problematic penalties would continue, this time for the defense, as a neutral zone infraction by Devin McCourty gave the Bills a free third-down conversion on their next drive. The defense would rebound on the next set of downs though, getting good stops on first and second down, before Jason McCourty made a nice third-down pass breakup to get the Pats off the field for the second-straight possession. New England's defense started to find a groove in the second quarter, but the offense couldn't build off of it, going three-and-out themselves on the ensuing possession. Losing two yards on a draw on third-and-two was an uninspired end to the drive as New England often played it safe on third downs throughout.

- Josh Allen would get the Bills moving again on their next drive as the clock ticked down on the first half, punctuated by a pinpoint throw to Stefon Diggs down the sideline just before the two-minute warning. The Patriots were throwing a lot of mixed pressure at Allen to varied results, he often did a good job finding the open man or avoiding the rush, but New England got some good hits on the quarterback as well. After a Buffalo holding penalty, it was a big 3rd-and-8, with the Bills looking to add to their lead before the half, however Allen's pass was off-target and a physical J.C. Jackson knocked Diggs off his route, grabbing an interception and taking it back to 25 yards near midfield. It was a point-saving play that the Patriots really needed.

- With 1:38 left in the half the Patriots offense would grind out 34 yards and take a third-down chance to kick a field goal to make it a one-point game at the half. Folk would make his second kick, this one from 33 yards out, to make it 7-6. Jakobi Meyers added another catch on the drive, giving him four catches for 41 yards in the first half, leading the team. Ryan Izzo also chipped in critical catches of 15 and 9 yards, as two young players helped the Pats get into field goal range.

- It was a better first-half performance by the defense, which gave the offense some time to continue to work through their issues. It was never easy moving the ball for Newton, but the Patriots found ways to make a number of plays that kept them hanging in the game after a rough start. Much of their struggles were due to their own penalties, but good ball security and some timely late-down plays were enough through two quarters.

- The Bills would waste no time on their first drive of the second half, moving through the Patriots defense and right down the field in five plays, going 75 yards and finishing it off with a touchdown. It was a drive that looked too much like the 49ers last week, with the Bills seeing just one second down on the drive, otherwise it was big first-down gain after big first-down gain, highlighted by a 41-yard catch-and-run by Diggs. After a promising first half, the Patriots laid a big egg out of the locker room. Lawrence Guy heading to the locker room was

- New England wouldn't be able to answer on their first drive of the third quarter, despite picking up two first downs. A sack set them back nine yards and they couldn't climb out of the hole, punting for the fourth time in the game. It felt like a critical possession in the Patriots season was about to ensue and the defense would deliver.

- Josh Uche would make the best play of his young career on the next Buffalo possession, tackling Josh Allen on third down and getting the Patriots off the field in a critical spot. After Bill Belichick chose to punt on the edge of Buffalo territory, the move payed off with the defense getting a stop. The Patriots would get the ball back at the Bills 37.

- Shaq Mason's hands to the face penalty negated another Jakobi Meyers catch, this one would've been 14 yards. Despite good ball security for the first time all season, the penalties kept setting the offense back. This time though the Patriots' third-down draw would work, with Rex Burkhead breaking three tackles to pick up a big first down. Damien Harris would take the next carry to the house for a huge 22-yard touchdown, the Patriots first in two weeks. New England converted the two-point conversion with Newton finding Meyers in the end zone to tie the game at 14. For a moment, the Patriots were right back in the game.

- The Patriots would try to capitalize again with a surprise onside kick on the ensuring kickoff, but Buffalo was ready and retained possession, setting the Bills back up at the Patriots 45. They'd continue to rip off first down yards as the Patriots run defense had little answer for the Bills rushing attack, especially without Guy in the mix. It was an aggressive decision to try the on-sides kick but one which backfired, as Allen would take a third-down draw into the end zone to give Buffalo back the 21-14 lead.

- Down by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Patriots needed a huge drive and they got it, powered by Damien Harris and Damiere Byrd, as the offense moved down the field with one of their best drives since the first two weeks of the season. It was a seven-play, 73-yard drive, started by two catches to Byrd and then four-straight carries by Harris for 39 yards.

- With the game tied mid-way through the fourth-quarter, the Bills put one of their best drives together, riding a ground game that would put up almost 200 yards, coming down to a 3rd-and-5 at the Pats 10. Once again the Patriots had good coverage, forcing Allen to scramble outside the pocket. His pass to a wide-open Gabriel Davis in the end zone would somehow fall incomplete and the Bills would take the field goal and a 24-21 lead, setting up one final possession for the Patriots with just over four minutes left in the game. It was a key red zone stop, even if the rookie receiver gave the Pats some help.

- The Patriots moved the ball on their final drive, with Meyers coming through on a key third-down conversion early on to keep things alive. Newton would add on 19 yards on a QB keeper run that took the Patriots inside field goal range. From there the critical play would unfold, as another designed run to Newton opened up along the sideline. Newton powered through tackles, getting within easy field goal range, but, as he was going down, the ball was punched out and recovered by Buffalo. It was the Patriots first turnover of the game and it was a costly one. Just like that, Buffalo was kneeling on the ball to seal their win.

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 8

The New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a regular season game at Bills Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

1DSP8155-watermarked
1 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8166-watermarked
2 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8171-watermarked
3 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8229-watermarked
4 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8248-watermarked
5 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8285-watermarked
6 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8473-watermarked
7 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8515-watermarked
8 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8527-watermarked
9 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8541-watermarked
10 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8548-watermarked
11 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8552-watermarked
12 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8643-watermarked
13 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8677-watermarked
14 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8703-watermarked
15 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8815-watermarked
16 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8861-watermarked
17 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8958-watermarked
18 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8991-watermarked
19 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9049-watermarked
20 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9090-watermarked
21 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9444-watermarked
22 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9461-watermarked
23 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9468-watermarked
24 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9471-watermarked
25 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9474-watermarked
26 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9485-watermarked
27 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9493-watermarked
28 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9507-watermarked
29 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC01660-watermarked
30 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC01972-watermarked
31 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC02004-watermarked
32 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC02014-watermarked
33 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC02097-watermarked
34 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC02236-watermarked
35 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC02567-watermarked
36 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC02770-watermarked
37 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC02776-watermarked
38 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after fumbling the ball during the final drive of second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The ball was recovered by Dean Marlowe as the Bills won 24-21. (AP Photo/John Munson)
39 / 81

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after fumbling the ball during the final drive of second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The ball was recovered by Dean Marlowe as the Bills won 24-21. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Bill Belichick, right, shakes hands with Buffalo Bills' Sean McDermott after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 24-21. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
40 / 81

New England Patriots' Bill Belichick, right, shakes hands with Buffalo Bills' Sean McDermott after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 24-21. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) dives for the ball thrown to New England Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (16) for a two point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
41 / 81

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) dives for the ball thrown to New England Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (16) for a two point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) breaks a tackle by New England Patriots' Byron Cowart to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
42 / 81

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) breaks a tackle by New England Patriots' Byron Cowart to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after rushing for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
43 / 81

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after rushing for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) breaks a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Dean Marlowe (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Harris went on to score a touchdown on the play.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
44 / 81

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) breaks a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Dean Marlowe (31) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Harris went on to score a touchdown on the play.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
45 / 81

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
46 / 81

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Nick Folk (6) celebrates with Jake Bailey (7) after kicking a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
47 / 81

New England Patriots' Nick Folk (6) celebrates with Jake Bailey (7) after kicking a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots' James White (28) rushes past Buffalo Bills' A.J. Klein (54) and Trent Murphy (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
48 / 81

New England Patriots' James White (28) rushes past Buffalo Bills' A.J. Klein (54) and Trent Murphy (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) is tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
49 / 81

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) is tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
50 / 81

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Josh Uche (53) leaps for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
51 / 81

New England Patriots' Josh Uche (53) leaps for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
52 / 81

New England Patriots' Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Jonathan Jones (31) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
53 / 81

New England Patriots' Jonathan Jones (31) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Jonathan Jones (31) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
54 / 81

New England Patriots' Jonathan Jones (31) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
55 / 81

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
56 / 81

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
Buffalo Bills' Mario Addison, left, tackles New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
57 / 81

Buffalo Bills' Mario Addison, left, tackles New England Patriots' Rex Burkhead during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona (49) walks out of the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
58 / 81

New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona (49) walks out of the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
59 / 81

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
60 / 81

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
61 / 81

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) warms up before an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
62 / 81

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) warms up before an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
63 / 81

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
64 / 81

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick walks on the field during warmups against the Buffalo Bills before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
65 / 81

New England Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick walks on the field during warmups against the Buffalo Bills before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
66 / 81

New England Patriots running back James White (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, and quarterback Jarrett Stidham, right, warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
67 / 81

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, and quarterback Jarrett Stidham, right, warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
68 / 81

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
New England Patriots' Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
69 / 81

New England Patriots' Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

AP Images
PIC01683-watermarked
70 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01685-watermarked
71 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01688-watermarked
72 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01692-watermarked
73 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01696-watermarked
74 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01704-watermarked
75 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01716-watermarked
76 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01731-watermarked
77 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01754-watermarked
78 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01765-watermarked
79 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01775-watermarked
80 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC01778-watermarked
81 / 81
David Silverman/New England Patriots

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Patriots have no answers for 49ers

The Patriots fell to 2-4 after being knocked off by the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

The Patriots fall to 2-3 after coming up short in a disappointing loss at home to the Denver Broncos.
news

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

The Patriots executed a strong gameplan in the first half but couldn't counter Kansas City's attack in the second.
news

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

The Patriots got their second win of the season riding record-setting performances by two of their running backs.
news

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

The Patriots dropped their first game of the 2020 season but showed plenty of fight down to the wire. 
news

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

The Patriots rode a strong debut from Cam Newton, en route to a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 season opener.
news

Game Observations: Titans close out Patriots

The Patriots fell to the Titans in a disappointing end to their 2019 season, bowing out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009.
news

Game Observations: Shocking Dolphins loss costs Patriots playoff bye week

It was a disappointing end to the Patriots 2019 regular season, as they came out flat and blew a late lead, losing 27-24 to the Dolphins.
news

Game Observations: Patriots find offensive stride, outlast Bills to win the AFC East

The Patriots and Bills traded punches in a 60-minute dogfight that saw the Patriots pull away late and make a goal line stand at the end to seal a 24-17 win, giving them their 11th-straight AFC East title.
news

Game Observations: Patriots tame Bengals with takeaways

The Patriots overcame a slow defensive start and an early deficit to break a two-game losing streak by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-13.
news

Game Observations: Patriots go down swinging to Chiefs

The New England Patriots fell into a 20-7 halftime hole, but fought all the way until the end, coming up one score short of overtime and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-16.

Latest News

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Stats from Week 8

Inactive Analysis: Both rookie TEs sidelined in Buffalo

Week 8 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Season on the line as Pats head to Buffalo

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Week 8: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/30

Unfiltered Notebook 10/30: Damien Harris ready to run

Local heroes honored during virtual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Robert Kraft and the Patriots Foundation donate $275,000 in the names of 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

Devin and Jason McCourty offer leadership advice to Boston College football team

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve

Unfiltered Notebook 10/28: Pats eye divisional showdown with Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/28

Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

McCourtys host special night of 'Double Coverage' to shine light on Tackle Sickle Cell 

Advertising