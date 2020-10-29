Unfiltered Notebook 10/29: Opportunity arrives for Jakobi Meyers

With N'Keal Harry missing his second-straight practice and reports that Julian Edelman underwent surgery and is expected to be miss at least this weekend's game against the Bills, Jakobi Meyers suddenly finds himself a focal point for the Patriots passing offense.

"I'm not exactly sure what's going on with everybody but I do pray for their safety and I hope they are going to bounce back soon because we miss them already," said Meyers of the mounting injuries, before adding, "I'm definitely excited for this opportunity and I'm going to do my best to go out there and put my best foot forward and continue to try to play the way I know I can play.

"I'm not exactly where I want to be but I feel like I'm taking a couple good steps forward from last year to this year, being able to learn all the different positions."

After catching 26 passes as a rookie, Meyers was thrust into action against the 49ers, playing close to 80 percent of the snaps and coming up with four catches on six targets for 60 yards. With an expanded role comes expanded duties on early downs as a run blocker, something that was entirely foreign to the former quarterback.

"That's probably one of the hardest things from the day I switched from quarterback to receiver," said Meyers. "I never blocked a day in my life before I got to that point. It definitely has been a lot of ups and downs but I feel like it's something I can keep working on every day."

If the Patriots passing offense is to get on track against the Bills, Meyers will have to join with Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski in finding some magic with Cam Newton.

Meyers actually had a history with Newton that goes back to his high school days.

"When I was younger in high school I made his seven-on-seven team, it was an All-Star team and we traveled to Florida to play in a league," said Meyers, pointing out Newton had gone from being his coach to being his QB. "We ended up losing but it was still a good experience to meet Cam. That was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me."

The Patriots are in for a challenge from both the Bills and the elements on Sunday and for Meyers, this is the biggest opportunity of his young career.