Unfiltered Notebook 10/30: Damien Harris ready to run

The last three games haven't been pretty for the Patriots, but for Damien Harris they've finally been an opportunity to get significant game action for the first time in his career.

After seeing just four carries in two games as a rookie, Harris now has 177 yards on 33 carries, good for a strong 5.4 yards-per-attempt, while he's also chipped in the first two catches of his career. With a suspect Buffalo run defense, the second-year running back will play an important part in New England's chances to break their losing streak.

"Every opportunity I have to go out there and compete for this team, whether it's in practice or in a game, I feel very fortunate," said Harris on Friday afternoon. "I've learned so much over these past two years and being able to go out there on the field and help this team compete, and just go to war every single day with this team, it means a lot to me. It's very special and I look forward to it every day."

Harris has shown some spark and now looks to put it all together with a complete game that could lead the Patriots to a much-needed victory. After a spending two days on the practice field in the rain, Harris felt it was good preparation for what the team could face on Sunday.

"Luckily, we had a week to practice in it," said Harris. "It's just about going and executing regardless of the circumstances. It's very important we know it's a chance the weather is going to be bad Sunday in Buffalo. We just got to go play and find a way to execute."

With injuries hitting the receiver room hard, Harris knows he has to be one of the players to step up and get the offense going.