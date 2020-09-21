After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Despite being down by as much as 12 points, the Patriots clawed their way back into the game in a fashion that their fans almost got used to over the last 20 years. Down five points with just three seconds left, there was little doubt what play New England would run.

Cam Newton was their best weapon all day and often looked unstoppable in short yardage situations. You want to win or lose the game with your best player, and New England avoided facing the same questions Seattle faced after Super Bowl 49 when they chose to make a risky throw instead of handing off to their best runner.

This time around the Newton keeper was stopped in the backfield, due in large part to fantastic penetration by Bobby Wagner, who essentially blew the whole play up. His disruption and defeated blocks of Jakob Johnson, Michael Onwenu and Shaq Mason left Newton with nowhere to go.