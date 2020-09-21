Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

-The Patriots would go three-and-out on their next possession, lucky to avoid a near pick-six of their own. A third-and-nine read option was stopped just short, but was another reminder of how Cam Newton is a threat to run on any down and distance and the team is not afraid to lean on him.

-The Seahawks would tie the game up in just three plays on their next possession, capped off by a 54-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf over a trailing Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore got a hand in as Metcalf was catching the ball but the receiver was just too strong and held on to take it in for the score. Wilson got the pass off just in time of the closing pressure and it was almost a bit underthrown, allowing Gilmore to catch up, but once again the Patriots got an up-close look at the best deep ball thrower in the league. It appeared New England's gameplan was to force Wilson to check down underneath, but they couldn't stop him here despite having two players very close to breaking it up.

-Nick Folk would miss his second field goal of the season after a nice little drive for the Patriots offense that saw significant contributions from Rex Burkhead, including two catches that went for 37 yards. Folk's miss from 51 yards out was a disappointing reminder of the questions at kicker and for the second time in two games the position cost them points. The eight-play drive was a nice response despite the disappointing end.

-Jonathan Jones would pick up a holding penalty on a 3rd-and-19 that gave Seattle a first down instead of forcing them to punt, but a Seahawks holding penalty followed by a jailbreak pass rush on the ensuing play, which was finished off by Shilique Calhoun and kept Seattle from getting into scoring position before the half. The Patriots defense had their first-half struggles against Wilson, but made enough plays to hold a 14-14 tie at half time. It was Calhoun's first full sack in his four-plus year career.

-The Patriots got the ball to start the second half and got two nice third-down throws by Cam Newton to pick up conversions, one to Julian Edelman as Cam escaped the pass rush and a second to Jacoby Meyers, his first catch of the season. Newton then found Edelman for 26 yards, followed by a Burkhead screen for 12 yards that set the Pats up inside the Seattle 10-yard-line. But New England was unable to punch it into the end zone, settling for a 25-yard Folk field goal to take the 17-14 lead. It was the Pats second 12-play drive of the game, part of an effective and balanced attack that moved the ball far better than many might've expected, especially through the air.

-Seattle would make quick work on their next drive to take the lead, with Wilson making a perfect 38-yard connection downfield to David Moore, who managed to stay in bounds for an impressive touchdown catch. It was Wilson's second long touchdown strike of the game as the Patriots defense struggled to make a play on the drive. The Patriots knew exactly what they were getting into with Wilson and they still couldn't stop his deep attack, even when throwing to a depth receiver like Moore who was covered by Jason McCourty.

-Newton would throw his first interception of the year on the next drive as Seattle began to take control of the game late in the third quarter. Newton had been finding some success throwing to Byrd on the outside, but on this one Quinton Dunbar was ready and undercut it for the pick. Despite the 21-17 score, it felt like the Patriots were hanging on by a thread as Seattle took over near midfield.

-Seattle would extend their lead five plays later as Wilson threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Freddie Swain who ran into the end zone untouched. In the second half the Patriots defense had no answers for the Seattle's offense as they struggled to get any kind of a positive play or stop.

-The Patriots still wouldn't quit, with Newton throwing a 49-yard pass to Edelman on the first play of the next drive. It was an aggressive downfield throw and a fantastic catch by Edelman, who had to lay out for it, and would spark a score a few plays later as Newton found Jakob Johnson for his first career touchdown catch. It was an impressive and fast response by the Patriots offense, who surprisingly was the most effective side of the ball in the contest. The two-point conversion was snuffed out by Jamal Adams, who was once again Seattle's most active defender on the night.

-That response by the Patriots offense sparked the defensive side, who forced a first-down holding call that backed Seattle up and forced their first punt of the second half. The defense had their struggles in this game but they still managed to put together a fourth-quarter stop that gave the offense a chance to re-take the lead, but the offense couldn't take advantage and was forced to punt after picking up just one first down.