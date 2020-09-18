Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

The 1-0 New England Patriots hit the road for their second game of season, facing the Seattle Seahawks, a team they've had some outstanding games against over the last decade. The Pats lost in Seattle in 2012 and at Gillette Stadium in 2016, but won the biggest matchup, Super Bowl 49. Each game was decided in the fourth quarter and this one should be no different.

The Seahawks are coming off a dominating Week 1 win over the Falcons that saw Russell Wilson complete 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards, four touchdowns and a gaudy 143.1 QB rating. Their attack, led by receivers D.K. Metcalf (95 receiving yards, one touchdown), Tyler Lockett (92 receiving yards) and running back Chris Carson (six carries, six catches, 66 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns) was nearly unstoppable in Atlanta.

Their defense however isn't quite the Legion of Boom that gave the Patriots plenty of issues in previous matchups. Matt Ryan threw for 450 yards against them, despite an outstanding effort from new safety Jamal Adams (12 tackles, two TFL, one sack, two QB hits). There will be plays to be made from an unproven Patriots passing offense.

What do the Patriots need to do to get their second win of the season and first on the road against one of the most solid teams in the NFL?