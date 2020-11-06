Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Passing Progression

Can the Patriots take advantage of a Jets pass defense that ranks close to the bottom of the league? Definitely not if their ground game can't get going, but a complementary attack should give the Patriots opportunities to throw the ball like they haven't been able to since the Seahawks game.

Williams won't make it easy on Cam Newton. The Patriots quarterback is still wrapping his head around the playbook and Williams' disguises and aggressive approach should challenge Newton's processing power in new and challenging ways. Newton is 1-2 against Williams' defenses in his career.

Jakobi Meyers will be counted on again, while they could also use more consistent production from Damiere Byrd. Could new practice squad vet Donte Moncrief step right in? He could be needed immediately and it's asking a lot for him to contribute with just a few practices, but that's the position the Patriots are in.

There are things to exploit in the Jets passing defense and now we'll see if the Patriots are able to attack them.

Finally, a clean game

Josh McDaniels made a point to mention the Patriots offense still hasn't had a turnover-free game yet this week. "Our number one goal right now as an offense and in this week of practice and going forward is going to continue to be playing a turnover free game, which we haven't done yet," said McDaniels.

The impact of the turnovers are obvious over the course of the four-game losing streak, none more glaring than the one fumble against the Bills. After 11 giveaways in their previous three losses, it wasn't the quantity against the Bills, it was the quality of the one critical mistake.

What is this Patriots offense without giving the ball away? We don't know exactly, but it should certainly be one that is more effective than what we've seen. They can't give the Jets a chance to stay in the game with bad ball security, it's the easiest way to give them a needed and unnecessary boost.

Let's find out what happens when the 2020 Patriots don't beat themselves.

Prediction

Even at the height of the Patriots dynasty while the Jets were mired in losing seasons, these matchups often seemed to end up closer than anyone thought they'd be. How do things chance now that the two teams have just two wins between them? It's probably going to be close yet again, as the two teams mirror each other in some ways and it's uncertain who will be able to take advantage of the other's weaknesses.

Still, the Patriots are due for a clean football game and their ground game looks poised to hit a new level of effectiveness. That should be enough to give the Patriots control of the game, whether they keep it depends on their run defense and whether they start giving the ball away again.

The Jets put up a first-half fight, but the Patriots get the winning score late.