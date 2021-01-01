Official website of the New England Patriots

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to finish strong vs. Jets

Jan 01, 2021 at 09:27 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-KTTG-PDC-wk17-jets

The Patriots wrap up their 2020 season on Sunday with a final AFC East battle against the New York Jets, winners of two-straight after starting the season with 13-straight losses. Though both teams are out of playoff contention, there's never any love lost between the two rivals and, despite a litany of injuries for both squads, it should be a competitive game.

Draft pick status will be a small consolation for the loser, as the Patriots look to avoid ending their season with four-straight losses, including three-straight inside the division that they had won 17 of the last 19 years.

In many ways this game is about the Patriots youth movement and looking for those players to put forth their best performances of the year. It's been an impossibly hard year for those just breaking into the league, but the Patriots have still found some gems who will be key building blocks for the future.

Here's what the remaining Pats need to do to finish the season off with a win in the Keys to the Game presented by Carmax!

Resurrect the Pass Rush

Last season the Patriots defense toyed with Sam Darnold, forcing him into four interceptions and a fumble, leaving the quarterback "seeing ghosts." This season the pass rush has been far tamer, lowlighted last Monday against the Bills where they failed to sack or even get a hit on Josh Allen.

A similar lack of pressure against the Jets will be lethal, but the one thing the Patriots have going for them is not having to pay as much attention to his running ability as they did with Allen.

With Josh Uche ending his season with a second trip to IR, they'll be without one of their most promising quarterback hunters, putting an even bigger spotlight on players like Adam Butler and Chase Winovich, the two most athletic and disruptive players on the Patriots front.

The Patriots have been decimated at linebacker and it's unclear who will even be playing on the second level, perhaps practice squadder Cassh Maluia. No matter who plays, the Patriots must find a way to get to Darnold and get him uncomfortable. If they don't, he'll pick the defense apart.

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault shares his players to watch ahead of the Patriots matchup against the New York Jets.

2020-PlayerstoWatch-PDC-wk-17
1 / 11
Devin Asiasi, TE: The rookie tight end has been thrust into the starting lineup due to injuries and is acquiring some vital experience here at the end of the season. He still has yet to log a catch on the season, which could be a nice way to wrap up the season and give him some confidence heading into 2021's offseason.
2 / 11

Devin Asiasi, TE: The rookie tight end has been thrust into the starting lineup due to injuries and is acquiring some vital experience here at the end of the season. He still has yet to log a catch on the season, which could be a nice way to wrap up the season and give him some confidence heading into 2021's offseason.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kyle Dugger, S: Dugger leads all rookie defenders with 47.9 percent of the snaps played this season and he's done it in a wide range of roles, from back end safety to linebacker. Dugger's physicality and smarts stand out and he'll be looking to put an exclamation point on what was an extremely promising rookie season.
3 / 11

Kyle Dugger, S: Dugger leads all rookie defenders with 47.9 percent of the snaps played this season and he's done it in a wide range of roles, from back end safety to linebacker. Dugger's physicality and smarts stand out and he'll be looking to put an exclamation point on what was an extremely promising rookie season.

David Silverman/New England Patriots
Michael Onwenu, OT: Only Joe Thuney has played more offensive snaps than the rookie linemen from Michigan. Onwenu has been one of the biggest surprises this season, playing with a finisher's attitude and consistently sending defenders flying with his strong hands and unexpected athleticism. He'll be a critical piece for the Patriots offensive front for years to come.
4 / 11

Michael Onwenu, OT: Only Joe Thuney has played more offensive snaps than the rookie linemen from Michigan. Onwenu has been one of the biggest surprises this season, playing with a finisher's attitude and consistently sending defenders flying with his strong hands and unexpected athleticism. He'll be a critical piece for the Patriots offensive front for years to come.

David Silverman/New England Patriots
Josh Uche, LB: Uche is coming off the second-most snaps of his career against the Bills. Since Week 10 he's found himself consistently getting into the lineup, averaging about 20 snaps. His role also expanded a bit against the Bills into more of an early-down role, a spot he could occupy against the Jets as well. He's shown impressive burst and strength as a pass rusher, but is just scratching the surface of his potential.
5 / 11

Josh Uche, LB: Uche is coming off the second-most snaps of his career against the Bills. Since Week 10 he's found himself consistently getting into the lineup, averaging about 20 snaps. His role also expanded a bit against the Bills into more of an early-down role, a spot he could occupy against the Jets as well. He's shown impressive burst and strength as a pass rusher, but is just scratching the surface of his potential.

David Silverman/New England Patriots
Chase Winovich, DE: After registering 2.5 sacks in the first four games, Winovich has just one in the last 11. He's still a disruptive player and the Patriots need him to be a consistent problem for opposing quarterbacks. This week, Winovich must disrupt Sam Darnold if the Patriots defense is to get back on track against the pass. He'll have some tough sledding against Mekhi Becton.
6 / 11

Chase Winovich, DE: After registering 2.5 sacks in the first four games, Winovich has just one in the last 11. He's still a disruptive player and the Patriots need him to be a consistent problem for opposing quarterbacks. This week, Winovich must disrupt Sam Darnold if the Patriots defense is to get back on track against the pass. He'll have some tough sledding against Mekhi Becton.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Sam Darnold, QB: The third-year quarterback has the Jets on a two-game winning streak and is playing his best football of the season. Darnold will be looking to make up for last year when he threw four interceptions against the Patriots. With nothing to lose, he should play loose while trying to replicate what Buffalo's passing offense did against the Patriots defense last week.
7 / 11

Sam Darnold, QB: The third-year quarterback has the Jets on a two-game winning streak and is playing his best football of the season. Darnold will be looking to make up for last year when he threw four interceptions against the Patriots. With nothing to lose, he should play loose while trying to replicate what Buffalo's passing offense did against the Patriots defense last week.

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Jamison Crowder, WR: The sixth-year receiver has had a consistent career and is leading the Jets this season with 55 catches for 668 yards, right in line with his usual output despite missing four games. He has 13 catches in the last two games and will be a focal point for the Patriots pass defense. He's by far their most productive weapon.
8 / 11

Jamison Crowder, WR: The sixth-year receiver has had a consistent career and is leading the Jets this season with 55 catches for 668 yards, right in line with his usual output despite missing four games. He has 13 catches in the last two games and will be a focal point for the Patriots pass defense. He's by far their most productive weapon.

Corey Sipkin
Ty Johnson, RB: With Frank Gore out and La'Mical Perine landing on the COVID-19 list, the Jets will be down to Johnson and Josh Adams at running back, assuming neither are ruled close contacts to Perine. Johnson broke 100 yards against the Raiders this season but has seen limited action since. This could hurt how well the Jets are able to attack the Patriots run defense that ranks 27th in rushing yards allowed.
9 / 11

Ty Johnson, RB: With Frank Gore out and La'Mical Perine landing on the COVID-19 list, the Jets will be down to Johnson and Josh Adams at running back, assuming neither are ruled close contacts to Perine. Johnson broke 100 yards against the Raiders this season but has seen limited action since. This could hurt how well the Jets are able to attack the Patriots run defense that ranks 27th in rushing yards allowed.

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mekhi Becton, OT: The mammoth rookie left tackle will be a Jets fixture for a long time and he'll be a key in both protecting Darnold's blind side and springing Perine off the edge. With inconsistent edge play this season, the Patriots will need to be at their most stout against Becton.
10 / 11

Mekhi Becton, OT: The mammoth rookie left tackle will be a Jets fixture for a long time and he'll be a key in both protecting Darnold's blind side and springing Perine off the edge. With inconsistent edge play this season, the Patriots will need to be at their most stout against Becton.

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Marcus Maye, S: The leader on the back end of the Jets defense, Maye has played every game, picking up two interceptions, two sacks and a team-leading 11 passes defensed. The safety will be heavily involved in the Jets defensive gameplan and will be a thorn in the Patriots side all game long.
11 / 11

Marcus Maye, S: The leader on the back end of the Jets defense, Maye has played every game, picking up two interceptions, two sacks and a team-leading 11 passes defensed. The safety will be heavily involved in the Jets defensive gameplan and will be a thorn in the Patriots side all game long.

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

On the first drive against the Bills, the Patriots pulled out a trick play that should've been a touchdown. That kind of creativity is what it is going to take again and against the Jets, they must not waste those opportunities to put six points on the board.

No one is expecting a season-redefining effort from the offense and it's clear that things are just not the same without Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead in the lineup. Can they still put up enough points on the scoreboard with a passing game coming off their lowest output of the season and a skeleton running back crew that got some big plays but not enough consistency over the last couple weeks to keep pace with their opponents?

Sony Michel, James White and Jakobi Meyers must lead the way against a Jets defense that has been playing solid football since moving on from defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

With nothing left to save for, Josh McDaniels should empty the playbook and do whatever it takes to generate points.

Finish Strong by Making Plays

All week the theme from Matthew Slater and the Patriots has been to finish what they've started, and while their draft slot looms large over the outcome, expect Bill Belichick's team to still go out and compete hard. Despite the circumstances, the team has continued to prepare as they always have.

Many young players have gotten a ton of valuable experience this season but some of those players like Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Terez Hall could be sidelined with injuries. That's a disappointing end for them, but for the rest this final game is a chance to put it all together and wrap things up on a positive note.

The team needs playmakers and that will be what is most remembered from this game. Takeaways, sacks, big hits – the team needs some standout moments to seize upon. There haven't been anywhere close to enough big plays in recent weeks and now is the last chance to end on a high note.

Set the Stage for 2021

2020 was not kind to the Patriots. It started with a disappointing loss to the Titans and continued with the departure of Tom Brady and a number of key free agents, COVID-19 killing any semblance of a regular offseason, the most opt-outs in the league and then a season hit hard by injuries.

Perhaps the change on the calendar will provide a mental boost for the team in the same way it will for the general population. Getting a win over the Jets might be a moral victory more than anything and, while it would cost them some draft position, it would finish things off with a tiny feel-good moment for everyone, from players to coaches to fans and everyone in between, to turn the page with.

If a couple young players make some notable plays, they'll be highlights and reason for optimism heading into the offseason. There isn't much to take from the 2020 season, but a win over the Jets would be a nice reminder that not all is lost for New England.

Prediction

Losing to the Jets will never be acceptable and even with a skeleton crew with no playoff stakes, expect the Patriots to being their best effort since the Chargers game. Unlike the Dolphins and Bills, the Jets will beat themselves if you give them the chance. They're playing well right now and will play with nothing to lose in New England.

Add it all up and it should be a close, low-scoring affair. Expect the Patriots to pull it out at the very end, with a Nick Folk field goal being the difference.

Patriots 16, Jets 14

