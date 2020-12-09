Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Deal with Donald

Of course, the biggest problem for the offense is probably defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Pats cannot allow Donald to destroy their gameplan, putting them in long yardage situations, where he and his Rams pass rushers can cause havoc.

The Patriots wins this season have followed a very specific script, dependent on winning on defense and special teams, with plays that help give the offense a needed boost. The offense might need their biggest boost to date against Donald and his disruptive teammates.

Last week, the Patriots had a good plan for Joey Bosa, but as an edge player, Bosa is easier to target than Donald, who is usually inside. That puts the biggest focus on perhaps the Patriots best offensive strength – Joe Thuney, David Andrews and Shaq Mason. That threesome was excellent against Donald in Super Bowl 53, but having that same kind of performance will be difficult to replicate.

The 2018 Patriots offense still had plenty of trouble moving the ball and getting points against the Rams defense, coming through with a couple key plays down the stretch that made the difference. They'll need a similar kind of clutch performance in 2020 and every yard will be at a premium.

Special Teams, more please

Just a few short days after taking advantage of the Chargers 32nd-ranked special teams, the Patriots will try to do the same against the Rams 28th-ranked special teams. As we've seen this season, for the Pats to be clicking on all cylinders, they need significant contributions from the third phase.

That doesn't mean it has to be two touchdowns like it was last weekend, but field position, making all the kicks and getting every extra yard of hidden yardage they can, is vital to their hopes of victory.

The Rams biggest weakness on special teams has been their field goal and extra point operation. If the Pats can keep it close, leaving points on the board could have a big impact on the final result. High red zone stops could translate to missed opportunities for Los Angeles.

Cam Achord and the coaching staff had some special plans for the Chargers, exploiting their weaknesses with a targeted approach that included in-game adjustments. They'll need a similar kind of plan with equal execution this week.

Prediction:

While there would seem to be a blueprint for how to slow down the Rams offensive attack and there's reason to believe a peaking Patriots defense can execute it, they'll have little margin for error, especially if they give up any big scoring plays.

Offensively is where the Patriots biggest questions reside. Can they move the ball and score points on this defense? Will Josh McDaniels have enough creativity left in his bag of tricks to manufacture the kind of points it's going to take? Once again it's obvious what has to happen and what absolutely cannot.

Still feeling the juice from the 45-0 win over the Chargers, the Patriots should roll that energy right into Thursday night, pulling off their hardest-fought win of the season.