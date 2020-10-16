Official website of the New England Patriots

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots and Broncos finally square off

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Broncos

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

Week 6: Patriots - Broncos Injury Report

Pics From The Practice Field, Fueled by Gatorade 

Unfiltered Notebook 10/15: Patriots back in the saddle for Broncos prep

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broncos-Patriots game postponed

5 takeaways from Patriots first quarter of 2020

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tossing around QB questions

Week 6 NFL Notes: COVID has everyone adjusting

NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Analysis: Early bye for Pats provides a chance to get healthy

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Broncos-Patriots moved to Monday at 5:00 PM ET

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Belichick: Pats taking it day-by-day, preparing to play

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who starts at QB Week 5?

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots and Broncos finally square off

Oct 16, 2020
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20201018-KTTG-PDC-broncos

At long last, the 2-2 Patriots will finally welcome the 1-3 Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, after being twice delayed from last weekend. Those schedule changes bought time for both teams to get healthy, but it came at the price of an early and unexpected bye week.

It seems like ages ago that we last saw the Patriots put up their admirable effort in Kansas City, but with Cam Newton expected to return, this should be a much better offense than the one that shot themselves in the foot repeatedly against the Chiefs.

The Broncos are also expected to welcome back some starters, including quarterback Drew Lock and running back Phillip Lindsay. Both should significantly boost Denver's chances, as could Noah Fant, still listed as questionable.

Altogether, this matchup looks vastly different than it did a week ago, but the keys remain largely the same. What does New England need to do to get back to the form that hasn't been seen since September?

Here are this week's Keys to the Game presented by Carmax.

Eliminate Bad Football

The loss in Kansas City came in a way foreign to most Patriots losses over the last two decades, rarely do they prevent themselves from having a chance to win the game but that's what they did with critical turnovers and mistakes.

Now, after a tumultuous two weeks and limited practices, a bigger spotlight is on being safe with the football and making good decisions. Will rust play a factor? Practices have been sporadic, with a walkthrough coming last Saturday and now just two regular practices this week. Both teams have experienced the fits and starts and they've made for a challenging schedule.

A hallmark of the Patriots team is not beating themselves and no matter the layoff and circumstances, it's a good bet they won't do it for a second game in a row, especially with their starting quarterback under center. The easiest path to a victory will come by letting the young Broncos to be the ones to make the critical game-changing mistakes.

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Broncos

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault shares his players to watch ahead of the Patriots matchup against the Denver Broncos.

2020-PlayerstoWatch-PDC
1 / 11
Cam Newton, QB: It appears that Newton is set to make his return after missing the game against the Chiefs. There's been no question, Newton has been the team's early MVP and will now be looking to pick things up where they left off.
2 / 11

Cam Newton, QB: It appears that Newton is set to make his return after missing the game against the Chiefs. There's been no question, Newton has been the team's early MVP and will now be looking to pick things up where they left off.

Dwight Darian/New England Patriots
Damien Harris, RB: Harris ran for 100 yards against the Chiefs and will be looking to build on the best performance of his young career. He should get plenty of carries against Denver and has the chance to help open up New England's offensive options early on. Another explosive run like the 41-yarder he had against KC would be a great sign.
3 / 11

Damien Harris, RB: Harris ran for 100 yards against the Chiefs and will be looking to build on the best performance of his young career. He should get plenty of carries against Denver and has the chance to help open up New England's offensive options early on. Another explosive run like the 41-yarder he had against KC would be a great sign.

David Silverman/New England Patriots
Chase Winovich, LB: Winovich has taken significant strides in his second season, putting up two-and-a-half sacks in four games along with three tackles-for-loss, six QB hits and a forced fumble. With a young quarterback prone to mistakes under center, Winovich could force some more game-changing plays and continue his development.
4 / 11

Chase Winovich, LB: Winovich has taken significant strides in his second season, putting up two-and-a-half sacks in four games along with three tackles-for-loss, six QB hits and a forced fumble. With a young quarterback prone to mistakes under center, Winovich could force some more game-changing plays and continue his development.

David Silverman/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson, CB: While Stephon Gilmore could be back in uniform, Jackson could still see an expanded role against the Broncos' receiving threats. He has been one of the most consistent cornerbacks on the roster and he should see plenty of Jeudy and Tim Patrick. The RFA-to-be is putting together his best season.
5 / 11

J.C. Jackson, CB: While Stephon Gilmore could be back in uniform, Jackson could still see an expanded role against the Broncos' receiving threats. He has been one of the most consistent cornerbacks on the roster and he should see plenty of Jeudy and Tim Patrick. The RFA-to-be is putting together his best season.

David Silverman/New England Patriots
Julian Edelman, WR: Edelman has had a reduced workload this season, playing 68 percent of the snaps as the team tries to manage a lingering knee issue that has kept him on the Injury Report. Still New England's best receiver, Edelman could use a bounce-back game against the Broncos. The offense really needs him and having Newton back could really help Edelman.
6 / 11

Julian Edelman, WR: Edelman has had a reduced workload this season, playing 68 percent of the snaps as the team tries to manage a lingering knee issue that has kept him on the Injury Report. Still New England's best receiver, Edelman could use a bounce-back game against the Broncos. The offense really needs him and having Newton back could really help Edelman.

David Silverman/New England Patriots
Drew Lock, QB: Drew Lock returned to practice last week and now appears likely to start the twice-delayed contest. He completed two-thirds of his passes in a tough Week 1 loss to the Titans and gives the Broncos a big boost with his return.
7 / 11

Drew Lock, QB: Drew Lock returned to practice last week and now appears likely to start the twice-delayed contest. He completed two-thirds of his passes in a tough Week 1 loss to the Titans and gives the Broncos a big boost with his return.

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jerry Jeudy, WR: The Broncos have been decimated by injuries, but rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy remains a healthy bright spot, leading the team with 28 targets, including a 48-yard touchdown from Brett Rypien in Week 4. Considered by many to be the best receiver in his draft class, Jeudy won't have much support with Cortland Sutton out and Noah Fant questionable, but having Lock back will help and he still has a promising future.
8 / 11

Jerry Jeudy, WR: The Broncos have been decimated by injuries, but rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy remains a healthy bright spot, leading the team with 28 targets, including a 48-yard touchdown from Brett Rypien in Week 4. Considered by many to be the best receiver in his draft class, Jeudy won't have much support with Cortland Sutton out and Noah Fant questionable, but having Lock back will help and he still has a promising future.

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Josey Jewell, LB: A part-time player in his first two seasons, Jewell has emerged as an every-down defender for the Broncos, leading the team in tackles while also picking up two sacks last week against the Jets. If the Patriots are to get their run game going, it will have to go through Jewell.
9 / 11

Josey Jewell, LB: A part-time player in his first two seasons, Jewell has emerged as an every-down defender for the Broncos, leading the team in tackles while also picking up two sacks last week against the Jets. If the Patriots are to get their run game going, it will have to go through Jewell.

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Justin Simmons, S: The Patriots will have to be careful of the former Boston College standout Simmons, who plays every down and has a 37-yard interception return this season. Simmons is an active safety who will be all over Denver's defense and is most likely to make New England pay for any bad throws.
10 / 11

Justin Simmons, S: The Patriots will have to be careful of the former Boston College standout Simmons, who plays every down and has a 37-yard interception return this season. Simmons is an active safety who will be all over Denver's defense and is most likely to make New England pay for any bad throws.

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Phillip Lindsay, RB: Lindsay is also slated to likely return this week after missing three games. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher in his first two seasons with 70 catches as well, Lindsay is Denver's most balanced back and figures to the give the Patriots plenty of matchup issues going into the game.
11 / 11

Phillip Lindsay, RB: Lindsay is also slated to likely return this week after missing three games. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher in his first two seasons with 70 catches as well, Lindsay is Denver's most balanced back and figures to the give the Patriots plenty of matchup issues going into the game.

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Run, Run, Run

The Patriots currently possess the third-ranked rushing attack in the NFL based on Football Outsiders' DVOA ratings and there's little debate it's the strength of the offense. Each of the Pats four main backs have made key contributions at certain points, while fullback Jakob Johnson continues to progress in front of them, opening up holes.

Upfront, the offensive line has led the way. Rookie offensive lineman Mike Onwenu continues to draw praise for his strong start this season, adding him to the mix with Joe Thuney and Isaiah Wynn has eased some of the potential problems faced by not having three starters against the Chiefs.

Denver's run defense might be the strongest part of their team, coming in at seventh in DVOA, so this will be a key area to watch. The Patriots will hope for Damien Harris to build on his 100-yard effort against the Chiefs. Whichever team gets their ground game going will likely gain early control of the game.

Finish

Yes, the mistake stood out against the Chiefs, but really it was a lack of finish that cost them the most, leaving points on the board and passing up chances to tie or take the lead on multiple occasions. Finishing in the red zone with touchdowns is a vital key this week to put Denver on their heels and force them to throw the ball into the teeth of the Patriots ball-hawking secondary.

Everything gets tighter in the red zone and it's where the best quarterbacks separate themselves by throwing with good anticipation into tight windows. The Patriots currently rank 23rd in Red Zone offense, a number they'll need to improve on to compete with the best teams.

Can new red zone threats develop or emerge? The Patriots have been extremely effective in short yardage near the goal line, save one big play in Seattle, but finishing drives through the air remains a consistent challenge. Watch for N'Keal Harry and the tight ends for increased contributions in this area.

Defense raising expectations

The Patriots defense had one of their best games in recent memory against the Chiefs. They were stout against the run and totally in sync on the back end as they deployed a variety of coverages that confounded Patrick Mahomes for much of the game. Now, they've raised the bar.

Can the defense start producing full 60-minute efforts playing that way? There's plenty of reason for optimism, though the team must continue to navigate personnel issues as injuries and illness have hit the defensive line hard.

The defense showed how good they can be and against the Broncos, it would be great to see them play at that level again. That's the kind of defense they'll need to make some noise in the AFC, they must continue to build their confidence and trust.

Things will only get tougher for them going forward against some of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL.

Prediction

This is a huge 'get-back-on-track' game for the Patriots and perhaps expecting them to just pick up where they left off now that Newton is back might be a lofty expectation. Still, the Patriots should have all the pieces to get the win at home, though Denver is now a lot more formidable than they would've been last weekend. Expect a good back-and-forth game as the two teams look to set their trajectory for the rest of their seasons, with the Patriots making the late plays to pull away.

Patriots 23, Broncos 16

