Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Bills

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Three Patriots Selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QBs, FAs and other rebuilding items

Week 16 NFL Notes: Playoffs Will Go On Without Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

After Further Review: Second-half ground attack does Patriots in

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/20

Press Pass: Players talk loss to Dolphins

What Went Wrong: Run Defense Comes Up Short

Jacobi Meyers breaks free in Dolphins secondary for 35-yard catch and run

Cam Newton improvises for shifty third-down dart to James White

J.C. Jackson intercepts the Tua Tagovailoa pass

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Unfiltered Notebook 12/18: Jackson stays motivated in breakout season

Bill Belichick 12/18: On Preparing for the Dolphins and Development of Young Players

Dec 24, 2020 at 09:25 AM

Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-KTTG-PDC-wk16-bills

After three games away, the Patriots return home to face the 2020 AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. With New England now officially out of the playoffs, this game will be unique territory for a franchise that hasn't played a game without playoff stakes since 2000.

Will the Pats make some changes to their lineup? Bill Belichick admitted the team was considering some big picture questions this week, but appears to remain committed to Cam Newton at quarterback. There are still plenty of young players who will get some valuable experience against a Bills team that is peaking.

For this week's key though, not much changes. Based on what we saw from the 2020 Patriots, there's little secret who they are and what their keys to victory are. That's what we're leaning into, the core keys that have been the same all season.

Here are the Keys to the Game presented by Carmax!

Stop the run

Arguably the first fundamental of good defensive football, the Patriots have been trending in the wrong direction the last two weeks when it comes to stopping the run, allowing a season-high 250 rushing yards to the Dolphins after allowing 186 yards on the ground to the Rams. If teams can move the ball like that, not much else matters. The Patriots defense must bounce back if they want to have a chance in this game.

Buffalo's 190 rushing yards against the Patriots in Week 8 is still their best performance of the season on the ground, while it was just the Patriots third-highest total allowed this season. The Bills would love nothing more than to follow the same script -- let Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combine for the majority of the work, with Josh Allen chipping in with some key runs here and there.

The Patriots defense has health concerns that start with Ja'Whaun Bentley, their best second-level run stopper. They might need some extra effort from players like Terez Hall and Anfernee Jennings if Bentley is limited after leaving last week's game with an injury.

Ultimately, if they can't force Buffalo into third downs the game might be over pretty quickly.

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault shares his players to watch ahead of the Patriots matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Sony Michel, RB: Michel made an impressive return to the lead back role with Damien Harris sidelined against the Dolphins, putting up 74 yards on 10 carries, his second-best total of the season. Harris had a big day in the first matchup against the Bills and the offense will need Michel to contribute even more if the Patriots are to get things going against a tough, active defense.
Sony Michel, RB: Michel made an impressive return to the lead back role with Damien Harris sidelined against the Dolphins, putting up 74 yards on 10 carries, his second-best total of the season. Harris had a big day in the first matchup against the Bills and the offense will need Michel to contribute even more if the Patriots are to get things going against a tough, active defense.

Jakobi Meyers, WR: Meyers has been one of the bright spots on offense this season, and has been really productive since ascending into a significant role in Week 7. Coming off his second career 100-yard game, Meyers will once again be heavily counted on through the air. His route running has shown excellent development, as Meyers continues to find ways to get open and make plays despite increased attention.
Jakobi Meyers, WR: Meyers has been one of the bright spots on offense this season, and has been really productive since ascending into a significant role in Week 7. Coming off his second career 100-yard game, Meyers will once again be heavily counted on through the air. His route running has shown excellent development, as Meyers continues to find ways to get open and make plays despite increased attention.

Kyle Dugger, S: There's little question that Dugger has a bright future ahead of him and should be a long-term solution at safety. The rookie hasn't been without his rookie moments, but every week he's showing up with speed and physicality. He's only scratching the surface and could make some additional strides in the final two weeks.
Kyle Dugger, S: There's little question that Dugger has a bright future ahead of him and should be a long-term solution at safety. The rookie hasn't been without his rookie moments, but every week he's showing up with speed and physicality. He's only scratching the surface and could make some additional strides in the final two weeks.

J.C. Jackson, CB: With Stephon Gilmore reportedly undergoing surgery, all eyes will be on Jackson as he'll draw a tough coverage matchup, likely against Stephon Diggs. Jackson is second in the league in interceptions and will now be auditioning for a role as a number one cornerback. The defense will need a huge game out of him and Jonathan Jones.
J.C. Jackson, CB: With Stephon Gilmore reportedly undergoing surgery, all eyes will be on Jackson as he'll draw a tough coverage matchup, likely against Stephon Diggs. Jackson is second in the league in interceptions and will now be auditioning for a role as a number one cornerback. The defense will need a huge game out of him and Jonathan Jones.

Gunner Olszewski, PR: Gunner has come on with his punt returns in recent weeks and is developing into a problem for opponents. The extra yardage he's been picking up on his returns has been critical to field position. He might not contribute much as a receiver yet, but Olszewski has made a case that he can be a solid contributor at a position where the Patriot have been looking for answers in recent seasons.
Gunner Olszewski, PR: Gunner has come on with his punt returns in recent weeks and is developing into a problem for opponents. The extra yardage he's been picking up on his returns has been critical to field position. He might not contribute much as a receiver yet, but Olszewski has made a case that he can be a solid contributor at a position where the Patriot have been looking for answers in recent seasons.

Josh Allen, QB: The third-year quarterback has the Bills in second place in the conference at 11-3, while throwing 30 touchdowns, rushing for nine more, and only nine interceptions. Allen has an excellent set of complementary weapons and he'll be looking to get the first win of his career in Foxborough.
Josh Allen, QB: The third-year quarterback has the Bills in second place in the conference at 11-3, while throwing 30 touchdowns, rushing for nine more, and only nine interceptions. Allen has an excellent set of complementary weapons and he'll be looking to get the first win of his career in Foxborough.

Stephon Diggs, WR: Diggs has been the perfect addition to the Bills this season, giving them a true number one receiver and he's put up 111 catches for 1,314 yards with five touchdowns. With no Stephon Gilmore to cover him, Diggs will be looking to get loose against the undermanned Pats secondary.
Stephon Diggs, WR: Diggs has been the perfect addition to the Bills this season, giving them a true number one receiver and he's put up 111 catches for 1,314 yards with five touchdowns. With no Stephon Gilmore to cover him, Diggs will be looking to get loose against the undermanned Pats secondary.

Cole Beasley, WR: Beasley isn't far behind Diggs, and is a trusted slot target who can make tough catches and has a knack for finding holes in coverage. He's second on the team with 79 catches and needs just 50 more receiving yards for the first 1,000 yard season of his career.
Cole Beasley, WR: Beasley isn't far behind Diggs, and is a trusted slot target who can make tough catches and has a knack for finding holes in coverage. He's second on the team with 79 catches and needs just 50 more receiving yards for the first 1,000 yard season of his career.

Jordan Poyer, S: One of Buffalo's talented secondary players, Poyer is their most active defender, leading the team with 117 total tackles. Poyer is all over the field, with two sacks, five passes defensed and two interceptions, and he'll be a thorn in the Patriots side on every down. He had 11 tackles in the first matchup.
Jordan Poyer, S: One of Buffalo's talented secondary players, Poyer is their most active defender, leading the team with 117 total tackles. Poyer is all over the field, with two sacks, five passes defensed and two interceptions, and he'll be a thorn in the Patriots side on every down. He had 11 tackles in the first matchup.

A.J. Klein, LB: Klein is tied for the team lead with five sacks, while also chipping in 71 tackles. A physical tone setter on the edge of the defense, the Patriots will need to account for the experienced defender. Getting him pinned inside will be a big key for the Pats ground attack as they target the edges.
A.J. Klein, LB: Klein is tied for the team lead with five sacks, while also chipping in 71 tackles. A physical tone setter on the edge of the defense, the Patriots will need to account for the experienced defender. Getting him pinned inside will be a big key for the Pats ground attack as they target the edges.

Don't beat yourself

The Patriots are 1-3 this season when having multiple turnovers but 3-1 when they don't turn the ball over at all. They need to look no further than the last matchup against the Bills that saw a Cam Newton fumble, the only giveaway of the game, cost New England a chance at knocking off Buffalo at home.

Like stopping the run, not being sloppy with the football is a fundamental key and this Patriots team cannot overcome multiple fundamental mistakes. At times, the giveaways at inopportune times have been a key feature of this year's squad.

New England is by far the least penalized team in the league with just 52, while Buffalo is the second-most penalized with 96. The two teams both had five flags thrown against them in the first matchup. Penalties are part of playing clean football and this is one spot where the Patriots could have a notable advantage.

There's a lot that goes into playing a clean game, with being safe with the ball, not taking penalties and not missing tackles atop the list. Those elements are all critical for New England and ones that they've been inconsistent at all season long.

Stick with the ground and pound

It's clear that this Patriots offense is at their most effective when they're able to run the ball. Last week, Sony Michel showed good burst in his return to the lead back role. The Pats have battled injuries all season long at the running back position, losing each of their backs for at least a short stint this season.

Can Damien Harris return against Buffalo? He had his second-best rushing game of the season, 102 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown, in the first tilt against the Bills. But do the Patriots even want to risk further injury to their breakout back?

It could once again put the spotlight on Michel, who has shown he's capable but he'll need more than 10 carries like he got against the Dolphins. Perhaps J.J. Taylor could get a more extensive look. He was back in the lineup last week for the first time since September. If the team is turning an eye to the future, incorporating Taylor with a more significant role would make sense.

No matter who it is, getting things going on the ground is vital. Finishing the game off on the ground would be even more important, but it will take a lot of good play to get to that point.

Need another specialty performance

The Patriots put two special teamers on the Pro Bowl roster this year, a testament to how New England has maximized the third phase's effectiveness this season, as they do pretty much every year. However, like last week against Miami, the Pats are not facing a pushover special teams squad like they did in LA against the Chargers.

The Bills are a team that can be every bit as effective as the Patriots, led by returner Andre Roberts and a duo of young kickers who should be around in Buffalo for a long time in Corey Bojorquez and Tyler Bass.

Getting plus field position from their returners, especially Gunner Olszewski on punt returns, would be a big boost to New England's chances, while a special teams score would be even better. Last season the Patriots rode a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown to victory against the Bills in their first matchup, they'll need a similar kind of play this year.

Prediction:

With the division clinched, Buffalo is in uncharted territory. Will they go hammer down and try to get a statement win in New England, or will they see a chance to start getting players healthy. It's a major role reversal from the last two decades. With no crowds and homefield advantage minimized this postseason, Buffalo has a lot to think about.

But so do the Patriots. If the rookies and young players get an even heavier dose of action it could cut both ways, good and bad. Of course, the silver lining to any loss now would be an improved draft position, but the Patriots aren't ones to take much overt motivation from that. They'll play hard but Buffalo just has too much and is peaking at the right time.

Bills 27, Patriots 13

