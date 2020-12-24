Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats face division champs in primetime

Need another specialty performance

The Patriots put two special teamers on the Pro Bowl roster this year, a testament to how New England has maximized the third phase's effectiveness this season, as they do pretty much every year. However, like last week against Miami, the Pats are not facing a pushover special teams squad like they did in LA against the Chargers.

The Bills are a team that can be every bit as effective as the Patriots, led by returner Andre Roberts and a duo of young kickers who should be around in Buffalo for a long time in Corey Bojorquez and Tyler Bass.

Getting plus field position from their returners, especially Gunner Olszewski on punt returns, would be a big boost to New England's chances, while a special teams score would be even better. Last season the Patriots rode a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown to victory against the Bills in their first matchup, they'll need a similar kind of play this year.

Prediction:

With the division clinched, Buffalo is in uncharted territory. Will they go hammer down and try to get a statement win in New England, or will they see a chance to start getting players healthy. It's a major role reversal from the last two decades. With no crowds and homefield advantage minimized this postseason, Buffalo has a lot to think about.

But so do the Patriots. If the rookies and young players get an even heavier dose of action it could cut both ways, good and bad. Of course, the silver lining to any loss now would be an improved draft position, but the Patriots aren't ones to take much overt motivation from that. They'll play hard but Buffalo just has too much and is peaking at the right time.