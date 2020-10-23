Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots look to get even vs. 49ers

Better to takeaway than giveaway

You might not have to look past the seven giveaways the Patriots have had in their last two games to get a sense of how they've been undercutting themselves. The turnovers were some of the plays that decided both the Chiefs and Broncos game and must be eliminated.

A team that prides themselves on being safe with the ball, the Patriots are now breaking even between giveaways and takeaways, putting them smack dab in the middle of the league's rankings. Only once before have the Patriots not had a positive turnover ratio, going all the way back to 2005.

Simply not giving the 49ers any extra possessions is an easy point of emphasis this week and one which the Pats can usually be counted on for. San Francisco got back on track last week after having back-to-back three giveaway games but their defense has the 4th-fewest takeaways in the NFL.

Keeping the 49ers run game in check on early downs will be a difficult task, but by doing so the Patriots can force Jimmy Garoppolo out of his short-passing comfort zone and into third-and-longs. When forced to go downfield, the mistakes will come.

But the most vital part is, in the words of running backs coach Ivan Fears, hanging on to that damn ball.

Deal with Kittle

The praise for tight end George Kittle was everywhere this week and for good reason, he's the kind of all-around player who has an impact on every down. While the 49ers certainly have a well-designed offense with multiple threats, Kittle is the one who truly makes it go and a key part of the gameplan must be to make it as hard as possible for Garoppolo to go to Kittle, especially in key moments.

To be sure, there's no single answer for a player as good as Kittle. Removing him from the gameplan will be a full effort from multiple players on defense. For the most part, New England has done a good job against the tight ends they've faced this season. Darren Waller had two catches on four targets, while Travis Kelce had just three catches on seven targets.

But Kittle poses the biggest threat yet and he's just as vital to the offense as the banged-up Waller was to the Raiders and every bit as dangerous to break the game open. Kyle Dugger and JoeJuan Williams have had their moments, good and bad, in tight end coverage roles and both should be some part of the plan against Kittle.

Knowing where Kittle is on every snap, not allowing him a free release and then tackling him before he can pick up any extra yardage on the catches he does make will all be critical elements.

Pursuit and Tackle

San Francisco will stress a defense in a number of ways, which includes horizontally where the team employs their receivers in multiple roles as effectively as any team in the league. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne are all tough yards-after-catch players. Samuel alone averages a whopping 12.4 yards-after-catch.

This highlights how critical pursuit and tackling must be against this offense and why the Patriots getting a full week of practice is so critical to get their fundamentals down. Defending the full width of the field will require great team defense, where the run force cornerbacks are as critical to containing the run as the edge players are.

This isn't an ideal matchup for the defensive-back-heavy Patriots, but getting their defensive line healthy will provide a big boost and give San Francisco something different to deal with that what they've seen through New England's first five games.

This will be a physical battle and the Patriots defense must bring their best energy and fight for the full 60 minutes.

Prediction

The Patriots offense should look much better this week but this won't be an easy game and they'll need their best overall team effort of the season to get break their two-game losing streak. By getting back to a practice routine and having some of their best players return, the Patriots finally have some positive momentum rolling into the game. This week it carries over and helps the Pats get their best win of the season.