After Further Review: Young Pats made strides in KC

Officials Blow Pats Takeaway

Situation: 2nd quarter, KC 6-3, KC 3rd-and-4 from KC42

The Patriots defense should've had their second-straight drive with a takeaway but the referees blew a play that cost New England as much as N'Keal Harry being incorrectly ruled out of bounds cost them against the Chiefs last year. The refs mistake aside, it was an impressive play from the Patriots defense and still one that got the team a third-down stop.

Chase Winovich showed impressive quickness off the edge, a subtle head fake gave him just enough of an opening to get underneath the left tackle and to Mahomes. Meanwhile, Deatrich Wise fought through two blockers of his own with good hand usage, keeping his body free and his legs continuously churning. He got to the football just as Mahomes was going down, a high-effort play that should've earned Wise a forced fumble.

Shilique Calhoun dropped into a short zone at the start of the play, but quickly closed on Mahomes as Winovich wrapped him up. Again, Calhoun showed a nose for the ball, a weekly recurrence now. Together, the Patriots defensive front did an excellent job in this game across the board. They won the line of scrimmage decisively for most of the night and effectively deployed their gameplan which mixed defensive-back-heavy coverages.