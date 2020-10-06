Game Observations: Chiefs pull away late from feisty Patriots

- The Patriots would need a fortuitous bounce to pick up their first third-down conversion of the game, as the ball deflected through Julian Edelman's hands but into Gunner Olszewski's arms for the first down. Olszewski missed the first three weeks of the season but came through with one of New England's first significant offensive plays to get things going. Rex Burkhead would show some more of the magic that he had against the Raiders with a well-blocked 18-yard gain as well. The drive would stall and they'd have to settle for a field goal to close the score to 6-3, but it was a solid 13-play, 60-yard drive that was much needed.

- The game took a bad turn when the referees inexplicably blew the whistle early on a third-down play that should've been a fumble by Mahomes that the Patriots recovered. The play started with a good pass rush by Chase Winovich that wrapped up Mahomes, then in came Deatrich Wise, forcing a fumble that would've been recovered by Shilique Calhoun. Despite the blown call, the Patriots defense continued to make plays to keep the game game close and players like Winovich, Wise and Calhoun are continuing a trend of showing up with big plays, even if the refs don't count them.

- The Patriots took their first offensive penalty of the season late in the second quarter, a false start by Isaiah Wynn.

- N'Keal Harry had a nice third-down reception, using his size to shield the ball and pick up a first down. Hoyer started to find a rhythm with some underneath passes, while James White had a third-down conversion of his own with a hard run up the middle and Joe Thuney leading the way.

- Unfortunately, the Patriots would have their second-straight poor ending to the first half in as many weeks, with Hoyer taking a sack on third down with no timeouts. Last week, the Raiders picked up a late score just before halftime and this week it cost the Patriots at least three points and perhaps more. Situational football is usually a strength of the Patriots but after defensive issues last week, it was the offense this week that couldn't get it done.