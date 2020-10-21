Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

The Patriots hit the practice field on a Wednesday for the first time in three weeks this afternoon and welcomed back a stable of names returning off the reserve lists.

"Yeah, it was great being back to somewhat of a normal schedule," said Devin McCourty in the afternoon via Webex. "I think brought a lot of excitement back to the team and also that sense of urgency of how much we need to get done in practice coming off back-to-back losses and also going against a really good football team.

"I think it was a really good vibe today out there in practice."

Adding to that good vibe was also the return of Shaq Mason, Byron Cowart and Derek Rivers from the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Mason missed the Chiefs game due to an injury and the Broncos game after being placed on the reserve list, his absence was felt in both contests, as the team was forced to juggle two rookies and an inexperienced second-year player all around the starting five. Mason's athleticism is a huge component of the Patriots ground attack.

More good news for the offensive line was the return of David Andrews to practice. The starting center was on the Injured Reserve list for three weeks with a broken thumb. If Andrews and Mason are back, it could leave just the right tackle spot in question, with Jermaine Eluemunor missing from practice and later being placed on Injured Reserve after sustaining an ankle injury against Denver.

Cowart and Rivers missed just the Broncos game and are important pieces for a defensive front that has been hit hard by illness and injuries over the last two weeks.

Joining them will be veteran free agent signing Beau Allen, who made his first practice appearance of the season. The Patriots signed Allen to a two-year deal this offseason but he was injured sometime in the early preseason and was never seen at training camp, outside of the team's in-stadium walkthrough.

"It felt good to get him back out there," said Lawrence Guy of Allen. Though there's no assurance Allen is ready to jump right in this weekend against the 49ers, he'll provide a solid rotational presence alongside Guy and Cowart. Allen has size and experience and should give the Patriots run defense a boost.

Rookie Josh Uche also returned to practice after a three-week stint on IR as well. Uche battled injuries early in the season but is hopefully back on track. Is he ready to be integrated into the defense like fellow rookie Anfernee Jennings has been of late? Uche and Devin Asiasi remain tantalizing rookies who could come on as the team enters a long, tough slate until the end of the season.