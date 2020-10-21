Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Oct 21 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Do Your Life: Josh McDaniels

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Cam Newton on WEEI 10/19: 'There's no need to press the panic button'

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

What Went Wrong: Offensive inefficiencies

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Broncos vs. Patriots highlights | Week 6

Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 10/18

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Denver Broncos

Jonathan Jones intercepts the Drew Lock pass vs. Denver Broncos

Pats trick-play alert! Edelman executes double pass to perfection

Belestrator: Coaching against the Broncos versatile offensive weapons

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots and Broncos finally square off

Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Broncos

Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

Oct 21, 2020 at 05:38 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

david-andrews-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

The Patriots hit the practice field on a Wednesday for the first time in three weeks this afternoon and welcomed back a stable of names returning off the reserve lists.

"Yeah, it was great being back to somewhat of a normal schedule," said Devin McCourty in the afternoon via Webex. "I think brought a lot of excitement back to the team and also that sense of urgency of how much we need to get done in practice coming off back-to-back losses and also going against a really good football team.

"I think it was a really good vibe today out there in practice."

Adding to that good vibe was also the return of Shaq Mason, Byron Cowart and Derek Rivers from the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Mason missed the Chiefs game due to an injury and the Broncos game after being placed on the reserve list, his absence was felt in both contests, as the team was forced to juggle two rookies and an inexperienced second-year player all around the starting five. Mason's athleticism is a huge component of the Patriots ground attack.

More good news for the offensive line was the return of David Andrews to practice. The starting center was on the Injured Reserve list for three weeks with a broken thumb. If Andrews and Mason are back, it could leave just the right tackle spot in question, with Jermaine Eluemunor missing from practice and later being placed on Injured Reserve after sustaining an ankle injury against Denver.

Cowart and Rivers missed just the Broncos game and are important pieces for a defensive front that has been hit hard by illness and injuries over the last two weeks.

Joining them will be veteran free agent signing Beau Allen, who made his first practice appearance of the season. The Patriots signed Allen to a two-year deal this offseason but he was injured sometime in the early preseason and was never seen at training camp, outside of the team's in-stadium walkthrough.

"It felt good to get him back out there," said Lawrence Guy of Allen. Though there's no assurance Allen is ready to jump right in this weekend against the 49ers, he'll provide a solid rotational presence alongside Guy and Cowart. Allen has size and experience and should give the Patriots run defense a boost.

Rookie Josh Uche also returned to practice after a three-week stint on IR as well. Uche battled injuries early in the season but is hopefully back on track. Is he ready to be integrated into the defense like fellow rookie Anfernee Jennings has been of late? Uche and Devin Asiasi remain tantalizing rookies who could come on as the team enters a long, tough slate until the end of the season.

How much the returnees are ready to contribute remains to be seen, and with James White missing from practice along with Eluemunor, they might not be out of the injury woods just yet. But as far as Wednesday's practice, it was exactly the kind of injection the team needed.

Webex Quotes on Note

Lawrence Guy on the 49ers rushing attack:

"They are a really good offense. They've got a dominant offensive line. Pretty much we've got to go out there and play with good technique and try to win every single down. If we allow them to do what they do you can see that they can gain yards. When you're not doing your job on the defensive line they can gain yards. This is a 'Do your job' game and make sure you play good technique and have good leverage on the blockers so we can put a damper on the run game. It shows on film, you can see it every single week when you see teams just do too much or jump in the gaps, you can see what happens, the run game just opens up."

Hjalte Froholdt on stepping up in his first NFL action:

"The offensive line, you never know what's going to happen. Every position in football is it next man up. I was just making sure that I stayed ready whenever it was my time to go, I made sure I knew the whole playbook, I prepared like I was a starter. It was good to go and play some football. It'd be nice to get the whole offensive line back. That's football for you.

Devin McCourty on navigating the last two weeks:

"I think the team did the best we could do with every situation that came upon us. As Kevin Faulk taught me, as professional athletes in football, the best thing we do is when we get a routine and we get to stick to a routine and just become creatures of nature. Whatever we do just keep doing it over and over again. I'm not going to lie, it was great to have some type of normal Wednesday today."

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

The Patriots put the Broncos in their rearview mirror as they aim to get back on track this week.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/19: Jonathan Jones shines vs. Broncos

The sixth-year defensive back turned in one of the best games of his career against the Broncos.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/16: Pats cancel Friday's practice

The Patriots cancelled their practice on Friday as another reported positive test puts a cloud of uncertainty over Broncos game.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/15: Patriots back in the saddle for Broncos prep

The Patriots welcomed back three players to their first real practice in over a week as preparations for the Broncos kicked into gear.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/14: Newton reportedly set to return

The Patriots are reportedly set to get their starting quarterback back.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/13: Pats staying fluid and flexible

The Patriots hope to get back on track and back into a football routine as they wrap up an unexpectedly-early bye week.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/10: Patriots take to practice field for Broncos prep

The Patriots put in a rare Saturday practice in preparation for the Denver Broncos.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/2: Pats D playing with new edge

The new edge players of the Patriots defense have been making plays in 2020.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 10/1: Newton looks to put it all together vs. Chiefs

The Patriots offense has shown plenty of flashes and now looks to put it all together against the Chiefs.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/30: Dugger, Onwenu making early contributions

Two new faces could play significant roles for the Patriots as they take on the undefeated Chiefs.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

The Patriots shifted their focus to the speedy 3-0 Chiefs, who look even faster than last year.

Latest News

Unfiltered Notebook 10/21: Reinforcements back at Pats practice

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? – Ashley Herron

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/21

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich 'Games for Good' brings laughs, friendly competition for a cause

Game Preview: 49ers at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. 49ers

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Joanie Cullinan from Watertown, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/20: Patriots shift to 49ers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Week 7 NFL Notes: Trade deadline approaching

Patriots News Blitz 10/20: Newton takes responsibility

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How can Patriots bounce back from Broncos loss?

Patriots Re-Sign WR Mason Kinsey to the Practice Squad; Release WR Devin Ross from the Practice Squad.

Unfiltered Notebook 10/19: Jonathan Jones shines vs. Broncos

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/19

After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Broncos presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 10/19: Rusty Patriots shut down in loss to Broncos

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Game Observations: Pats fall flat vs. Broncos

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Broncos Stats from Week 6

Denver Broncos Postgame Quotes 10/18

Advertising