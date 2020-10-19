After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

4th down incompletion ends comeback bid

Situation: 4th quarter, 18-12 Broncos, NE 4th-and-10 from DEN24

As always, the Patriots would make things interesting after getting the first touchdown of the game sparked by a 19-yard pass to Damiere Byrd and a 38-yard scramble by Newton playing off the defense forcing their second-straight punt.

An interception by J.C. Jackson on the next possession set up another field goal and then Drew Lock would throw another interception on a questionable first-down deep throw that was an incredible catch by Jonathan Jones and gave the Patriots one final chance to put together a game-winning drive down by six with 3:14 left from their own 28.

A double pass picked up 22 yards and an Edelman-to-Newton pass picked up a big first down but the drive would stall after Newton took a sack that cost the offense six yards. Facing 4th-and-10, the Broncos sent seven rushers forcing running backs James White and Rex Burkhead to stay in and block.

That left three Patriots receivers against four Broncos in coverage. Newton was right to go to N'Keal Harry on the field side, getting the ball out just as the pocket collapsed around him.

The throw went wide of Harry and instantly became a hot topic of debate as to who was at fault on the final play. Should Harry have known to break the route outside quicker and more decisively? Should Newton have been more on target? Newton would take responsibility for the throw on Monday morning.