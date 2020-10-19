After Further Review: Offense short-circuits comeback attempts

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots suffered a disappointing loss to the Broncos on Sunday, struggling to overcome the challenging circumstances of the last two weeks, which were compounded by significant in-game injuries, but doing themselves no favors in the process with another sloppy outing.

There's no question, New England is a better team than what they showed against Denver, but at 2-3 the Patriots need to get back on track and do it quickly with the San Francisco 49ers coming to town Sunday after a big win over the Rams.

Here are the five plays that defined the Pats loss to the Broncos.

First Possession Interception

Situation: 1st quarter, 3-0 Broncos, NE 3rd-and-2 from NE45

After watching Denver execute an opening six-play, 48-yard field-goal-scoring drive, the Patriots ran the ball four straight times to open the game, picking up 28 yards. There was little surprise the Patriots leaned into the strength of their offense early, but their first pass on the sixth play would quickly set the tone for the day.

The play was designed to be a screen pass to James White but Isaiah Wynn, getting a surprise start at left guard, was beat immediately off the snap, allowing pressure in Cam Newton's face. The oncoming defender got his hands up and tipped the pass, which was then intercepted by DeShawn Williams with an outstanding leaping grab.

Screen passes rely on an excellent sense of timing and coordination by the offensive line and the rejiggered group was off on this play. With just one starter playing in position at this point, it wasn't a total surprise to see some broken plays like this throughout the game.

Denver would tack on another field goal to go up 6-0.

