Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

NEWTON BECOMES SECOND NFL QUARTERBACK TO REACH 5,000 RUSHNG YARDS

Cam Newton became the second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 rushing yards after a 38-yard run in the fourth quarter pushed him over 5,000. He entered the game needing 45 yards to reach the milestone. He now has 5,031 career rushing yards, second only to the 6,109 rushing yards by Michael Vick. Newton finished the game with 76 yards on the ground.

NEWTON HAS THE MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME BY A PATRIOTS QB UNDER BELICHICK;

NOW HAS THE TWO HIGHEST RUSHING TOTALS BY A PATRIOTS QB UNDER BELICHICK

In the season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13, Newton rushed for 75 yards, which were the most rushing yards by a Patriots quarterback under Bill Belichick. Newton broke that mark with 76 yards rushing against the Broncos.

NEWTON HAD HIS 12TH RUSH OF OVER 30 YARDS

Newton's 38-yard run in the fourth quarter was his 12th career rush of over 30 yards. His career long is a 72-yard touchdown run vs. Atlanta on Dec. 9, 2012. The 38-yard run is his longest since a 40-yard run vs. New Orleans on Sept. 16, 2012.

NEWTON NOW HAS 11 GAMES WITH 75 OR MORE RUSHING YARDS

Newton gained 76 yards rushing on 10 carries and now has two games in 2020 with at least 75 yards rushing and 11 games overall with 75 yards or more rushing in a game.

NEWTON FOUND THE END ZONE AGAIN

Newton scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, his fifth rushing touchdown of the season and added to his NFL record for a quarterback with 63 total rushing touchdowns.

NEWTON ON A HIGH RUSHING PACE

Newton has five rushing touchdowns and is on pace to finish the season with 16 rushing touchdowns. Newton set the NFL record for a quarterback with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011, besting the previous mark by former Patriots QB Steve Grogan, who had 12 rushing touchdowns in 1976.

NEWTON HAS SECOND CAREER RECEPTION

Newton caught a 16-yard pass from WR Julian Edelman in the fourth quarter. It was his second career reception. He caught a 27-yard pass from WR Legedu Naanee at Tampa Bay on Dec. 4, 2011.

NEWTON NEEDS JUST 88 PASSING YARDS TO REACH 30,000 PASSING YARDS;

WILL BE THE FIRST NFL PLAYER TO REACH 30,000 PASSING YARDS AND 5,000 RUSHING YARDS

Cam Newton entered Week 5 with 29,755 career regular-season passing yards and needed 245 yards to become the 48th quarterback in NFL history to reach the 30,000-yard passing plateau. He now has 29,912 passing yards and needs 88 yards to reach the milestone. He will be the first NFL player to ever reach 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.

EDELMAN COMPLETES TWO PASSES TO KEEP HIS PERFECT PASSER RATING