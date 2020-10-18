Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

TEAM NOTES
- Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards
- Newton now has the top two rushing games by a QB in the Bill Belichick era
- Julian Edelman completes two passes; keeps his perfect passer rating
PATRIOTS HAVE TWO FOURTH QUARTER PICKS
The Patriots had two fourth-quarter interceptions with DB J.C. Jackson and DB Jonathan Jones stopping back-to-back Denver drives.
PATRIOTS LOSE FIRST GAME UNDER BELICHICK WHEN NOT ALLOWING A TOUCHDOWN
The Patriots defense did not allow a touchdown in the 18-12 loss to Denver. The Patriots entered the game with a 39-0 record under Bill Belichick when not allowing a touchdown (including postseason).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
NEWTON BECOMES SECOND NFL QUARTERBACK TO REACH 5,000 RUSHNG YARDS
Cam Newton became the second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 rushing yards after a 38-yard run in the fourth quarter pushed him over 5,000. He entered the game needing 45 yards to reach the milestone. He now has 5,031 career rushing yards, second only to the 6,109 rushing yards by Michael Vick. Newton finished the game with 76 yards on the ground.
NEWTON HAS THE MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME BY A PATRIOTS QB UNDER BELICHICK;
NOW HAS THE TWO HIGHEST RUSHING TOTALS BY A PATRIOTS QB UNDER BELICHICK
In the season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13, Newton rushed for 75 yards, which were the most rushing yards by a Patriots quarterback under Bill Belichick. Newton broke that mark with 76 yards rushing against the Broncos.
NEWTON HAD HIS 12TH RUSH OF OVER 30 YARDS
Newton's 38-yard run in the fourth quarter was his 12th career rush of over 30 yards. His career long is a 72-yard touchdown run vs. Atlanta on Dec. 9, 2012. The 38-yard run is his longest since a 40-yard run vs. New Orleans on Sept. 16, 2012.
NEWTON NOW HAS 11 GAMES WITH 75 OR MORE RUSHING YARDS
Newton gained 76 yards rushing on 10 carries and now has two games in 2020 with at least 75 yards rushing and 11 games overall with 75 yards or more rushing in a game.
NEWTON FOUND THE END ZONE AGAIN
Newton scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, his fifth rushing touchdown of the season and added to his NFL record for a quarterback with 63 total rushing touchdowns.
NEWTON ON A HIGH RUSHING PACE
Newton has five rushing touchdowns and is on pace to finish the season with 16 rushing touchdowns. Newton set the NFL record for a quarterback with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011, besting the previous mark by former Patriots QB Steve Grogan, who had 12 rushing touchdowns in 1976.
NEWTON HAS SECOND CAREER RECEPTION
Newton caught a 16-yard pass from WR Julian Edelman in the fourth quarter. It was his second career reception. He caught a 27-yard pass from WR Legedu Naanee at Tampa Bay on Dec. 4, 2011.
NEWTON NEEDS JUST 88 PASSING YARDS TO REACH 30,000 PASSING YARDS;
WILL BE THE FIRST NFL PLAYER TO REACH 30,000 PASSING YARDS AND 5,000 RUSHING YARDS
Cam Newton entered Week 5 with 29,755 career regular-season passing yards and needed 245 yards to become the 48th quarterback in NFL history to reach the 30,000-yard passing plateau. He now has 29,912 passing yards and needs 88 yards to reach the milestone. He will be the first NFL player to ever reach 30,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.
EDELMAN COMPLETES TWO PASSES TO KEEP HIS PERFECT PASSER RATING
Julian Edelman completed two passes on a late fourth-quarter drive, completing a 22-yard pass to WR James White and then a 16-yard pass to QB Cam Newton. It is the first time in his career that he has had two pass attempts in a single game. Including the postseason, Edelman is now 7-of-8 for 179 yards with two touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Edelman is 6-for-6 for 128 yards and one touchdown pass in the regular season.
EDELMAN PASSES – Regular Season
Nov 4, 2018 vs. Green Bay 1-for-1 37 yards to James White
Nov. 11, 2018 at Tennessee 1-for-1 for 6 yards to Tom Brady
Sept. 8, 2019 vs. Pittsburgh 1-for-1 for 32 yards to James White
Nov. 17, 2019 at Philadelphia 1-for-1 for a 15-yard touchdown to Phillip Dorsett
Oct. 18, 2020 vs. Denver 1-for-1 for 22 yards to James White
Oct. 18, 2020 vs. Denver 1-for-1 for 16 yards to Cam Newton
EDELMAN PASSES – Postseason
Jan. 10, 105 vs. Baltimore 1-for-1 for 1 for a51-yard touchdown to Danny Amendola
Feb. 5, 2017 vs. Atlanta 0-for-1 on an intended pass to Dion Lewis
WHITE PRODUCES IN THE PASSING GAME
RB James White finished with eight receptions against the Broncos. It marked his 12th game since 2015 with at least 8 receptions in game.
LB JA'WHAUN BENTLEY RECORDS FIRST NFL SACK
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley recorded his first NFL sack when he combined with LB Shilique Calhoun to drop Denver QB Drew Lock for a 12-yard loss in the second quarter. Bentley finished the game with a career-high 12 total tackles.
ROOKIE ISAIAH ZUBER GETS FIRST NFL RECEPTION
Rookie WR Isaiah Zuber had his first NFL reception on a 16-yard gain in the second quarter. He had a 13 yard rush vs. Las Vegas (9/27) and a 13-yard run at Kansas City (10/5).
LINEUP NOTES
JOE THUNEY MAKES SECOND CAREER START AT CENTER
Joe Thuney made his second start of the 2020 season and his career at center. He also started at center vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 27.
ISAIAH WYNN MAKES FIRST NFL START AT LEFT GUARD
Isaiah Wynn made his first NFL start at left guard when Joe Thuney moved from guard to center. All of Wynn's previous 12 starts were at left tackle. Wynn did see action in college at guard. He moved back to left tackle in the second half.
MIKE ONWENU MAKES FIFTH STRAIGHT START; SECOND START AT RIGHT GUARD
2020 sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu made his fifth straight start, lining up at right guard in place of Shaq Mason. Onwenu started the first two games of the season as a tackle-eligible tight end, at left guard in Week 3 vs. Las Vegas and at right guard at Kansas City in Week 4. When starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left the game in the first quarter with an injury, Onwenu moved to right tackle and Hjalte Froholdt entered the game at right guard. Onwenu moved to left guard to start the second half.
JUSTIN HERRON MAKES SECOND START, FIRST AT LEFT TACKLE
2020 sixth-round draft pick Justin Herron made his second straight start and first at left tackle when Isaiah Wynn moved from left tackle to left guard. Herron made his first NFL start at Kansas City at right tackle when Jermaine Eluemunor was unable to play. Herron moved to right tackle in the second half.
JERMAINE ELUEMUNOR RETURNS TO THE STARTING LINEUP
Jermaine Eluemunor returned to the starting lineup at right tackle after he dressed but did not play at Kansas City.
ANFERNEE JENNINGS MAKES FIRST NFL START
2020 third-round draft pick LB Anfernee Jennings made his first NFL start when the Patriots opened the game in a nickel defense.
ADAM BUTLER MADE HIS FIRST START OF THE 2020 SEASON
DL Adam Butler made his first start of the 2020 season.
HJALTE FROHOLDT PLAYS FIRST NFL SNAPS ON OFFENSE
Hjalte Froholdt saw his first offensive snaps after being limited to special teams play in the first four games. He entered the game at right guard when Jermaine Eluemunor left with an injury in the first quarter and Mike Onwenu moved from right guard to right tackle.
RASHOD BERRY PLAYS IN FIRST NFL GAME
TE/DE Rashod Berry played in his first NFL game, seeing action on special teams and limited action on defense.
KOREY CUNNINGHAM PLAYED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2020
OL Korey Cunningham played for the first time in 2020, seeing action on the field-goal unit.