Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots must slow down Jackson, Ravens

Get to Third Down

This game will likely be decided by the team that has the most success on first and second down. The Patriots are one of the worst teams defensively in the league on early downs, ranked 30th on first down and 30th on second down in DVOA.

However, when the Patriots get to third down they're ranked fifth in the league. If they can win on first and second down consistently, they'll put the Ravens' 14th-ranked third-down offense to the test.

The Patriots run defense has been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks but could get a boost against the Ravens if Lawrence Guy returns and Carl Davis is able to build on a notable debut as a nose tackle. Davis could give the run defense just the boost it needs if he plays well.

The run defense was better against the Jets, but the Ravens are a much bigger threat.

"These guys run the ball as well as anybody in the league, so we'll definitely get tested here," said Bill Belichick this week. "It was certainly better [against the Jets] than what it's been in the last couple weeks. So, that was a good thing to say. Hopefully, we can continue that."

If they're to have any chance against the Ravens it's a clear key – keep their run game contained on early downs and get to third down, where the Patriots defense is at its best and the Ravens offense is average.

Start Fast

The Patriots got their first offensive points in the first quarter this season against the Jets and they must build on that against the Ravens. Last year, Baltimore raced out to a 17-0 lead that set the tone. The Pats still made a game of it, but no one is tougher to beat when the game is going their way than the Ravens.

In Baltimore's two losses this season, both Kansas City and Pittsburgh were able to take the lead or keep it close early on. In the Ravens most dominant wins, they put the hammer down right out of the gate and, for the most part, could coast from there.

The Ravens are still capable of winning a tight game, as evidenced by last week's game against the Colts, but spotting them a lead makes a comeback extremely tough. Exploiting their defense, which ranks in the top-10 in efficiency in the first half might be a tougher task than containing the Ravens offense, which ranks in the low 20s.

Either way, the Patriots need a fast start, whether it's forcing a three-and-out or a long first scoring drive, the tenor of the entire game will likely be determined in the first 15 minutes.

Prediction

The Ravens match up perfectly with the Patriots weaknesses and pose the biggest challenge New England will see all season. The Pats injuries are an x-factor, as getting healthy on defense could change their dynamic at the most critical spot, the front seven, but will it be enough?

There is a path to beat the Ravens but it's extremely narrow with little margin for error and would rely on a sloppy turnover-laden game from Baltimore. Do the Patriots have that kind of perfect season-changing game in them? It's a lot to expect.