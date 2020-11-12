Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Webex Quotes of Note

Rex Burkhead on playing the Ravens so often:

"We've played them pretty often, they're such a great team. During my time in Cincinnati I played them all the time, kind of a rivalry there. Just very familiar with them. We know it's going to be a big time game, Sunday Night Football, we're gonna have to be ready to play and start fast."

Cam Newton on Lamar Jackson:

"Lamar got a gear not many human beings got. And just to see him take off, I'm a fan of the game and if I am watching Baltimore obviously I'm watching to see what the MVP is going to do. I just respect his game so much. A lot of people do not respect the art of being able to run, protect yourself and attack the defense in as many different ways. Not taking anything away from anybody who cannot or does not decide to run. For him to be as successful and to make the impact, the big splash in this game, not many people have done it. I say Michael Vick, I say Lamar, I don't even think I'm in that stratosphere. For him to be as dominant, dynamic, explosive at the quarterback position is something that just gives so much opportunity to the younger generation to be able to see what Lamar Jackson is doing and to get home and say 'I could play the quarterback position too.'"

Jason McCourty on resiliency: