Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-5) and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
DT Carl Davis (concussion)
S Cody Davis (calf)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)
WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
RB J.J. Taylor (illness)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
BALTIMORE RAVENS (6-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Calais Campbell (calf)
OLB Matthew Judon (calf)
CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB L.J. Fort (finger)
RB Mark Ingram II (ankle)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play