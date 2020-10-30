Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Season on the line as Pats head to Buffalo

Have a plan for the underneath stuff

On the flip side, the Bills rushing offense is ranked 32nd in the league in DVOA and will be going against a Patriots rushing defense ranked 25th. Buffalo doesn't have the same kind of rushing attack the 49ers carved up the Patriots with, but they do have two backs in Devin Singletary and Zack Moss who can catch the ball and that's where the Bills should be expected to focus a significant portion of their attack on the Patriots defense.

Expect plenty of spread formations to get the Patriots linebackers and safeties matched up underneath against Singletary. That's the most direct route for the Bills to mimic some of what San Fran did and the Patriots better be ready to stop the run from their sub packages, but also deal with the short dumpoffs underneath.

"I think [Allen]'s less apt to just start running around and more patient, more confident to stay in the pocket and go to the second guy, go to the third guy, come back to the check down, like any quarterback who's gained two or three years of experience," said Belichick.

Keeping the dumpoffs in check and tempting Allen to push the ball downfield and into the teeth of the Patriots defense will be a direct route to keeping the Bills offense off kilter.

Bring division game energy

Everyone knows what the situation coming into this game is. The Patriots are looking up at the Bills in the standings and there's good reason to say the direction of the 2020 season hinges on this outcome.

"They're number one," admitted Devin McCourty. "It's gonna be a huge challenge for us on the road against the top team. We really got to bring our "A" game coming off three-straight losses."

The Patriots remained confident in their process this week, despite being in a tough spot. Having a second-straight week of normal practice is a big key, but as McCourty pointed out, it doesn't really matter what happens during the weekend, only what happens Sunday.

"It all comes down to Sunday," said McCourty." We can go out there and have a good week of practice but it all has to amount to playing well on Sunday."

At 2-4 the Patriots desperately need the win and they have to play with that desperation. It won't be easy being on the road, in what are expected to be rainy and windy conditions, though the atmosphere will lack the raging Bills fans, which both helps and hurts a bit, players spoke all week about the respect they have for the usual craziness that the Bills Mafia brings and missing that kind of energy. The Patriots know they'll need to bring their own energy for the full game.

Prediction

The Patriots performances over the last two weeks don't give many reasons for optimism heading to Buffalo, but things can still click and look a lot better in a hurry. That's football and this Patriots team works too hard to put forth another sub-par effort. With their backs against the wall, New England finds a way to get it done in a sloppy game marked by turnovers and special teams plays.