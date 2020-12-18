Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

All eyes on the young guys

Ultimately, the silver lining that can be taken from any of these final three performances is the continued development from the young players who have ascended late this season. While Michael Onwenu and Kyle Dugger have seen the most extensive action, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Justin Herron and Myles Bryant continue to carve our roles and make strides.

Most intriguing will be the performances of the rookie tight ends Devin Asasi and Dalton Keene, who figure to see their most significant action of the season. With a full week of actual practice, both should be better prepared for expanded roles.

And it's not just the rookies. Ja'Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich and receivers N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers all continue to stack experience. The team could use all of them to emerge as consistent contributors going forward. Maybe it's asking a lot for all of them to shine this weekend, but with a team that will be getting younger, the more experience they can acquire now, the better for later.

Prediction

With Miami's offense banged up and their defense playing with something to prove against the Patriots offense, it's likely that this game will be a low-scoring defensive battle. The Pats can't count on Miami to beat themselves with turnovers or poor special teams play, they'll have to seize the victory by executing in key moments.

This season hasn't gone the way the Patriots would like, but a win in Miami over a solid Dolphins team, especially in the face of last year's disappointing flame out against them at home, would be a nice reminder that New England isn't quite as far off as some would have us believe.

The Pats confound Tua and make just enough critical plays through the air to pull out a feel-good win.