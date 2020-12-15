Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Dolphins

This was a major advantage for the Patriots way back in the season opener when Cam Newton surprised the Dolphins with a variety of zone reads and other designed runs. Newton piled up 75 yards on 15 carries and picked up his first two rushing touchdowns of the season. That game remains his best rushing performance of the year. The 15 carries are a season high, and the 75 yards came just 1 short of his total in a loss against Denver when a 38-yard scramble greatly enhanced his numbers on an otherwise drab performance. Miami will no doubt be more prepared for Newton and will focus on Damien Harris and Sony Michel, the two ball carriers the Patriots have leaned on in recent weeks. The Dolphins numbers stopping the run are not impressive: 120.2 yards per game (22nd) and 4.6 per rush (25th). Linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy both missed the Chiefs game last week, which made life more difficult for the Dolphins front. But Miami coach Brian Flores and his staff have done a nice job of limiting opponents and preventing long drives, which has helped the unit post the second-best scoring defense in football at 18.8 points per game. The Patriots will likely continue their efforts to establish the running game, but Miami should be more prepared for that approach this time and hold Newton and the backs in check.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Dolphins

New England didn't throw often in the opener but when Newton took to the air he found great success off play action. That was especially true at the start of the third quarter when he directed an impressive touchdown drive with several short, quick throws that kept Miami's aggressive secondary off balance. But the Patriots passing game has fallen on hard times since, and Newton hasn't been able to recreate that magic too often over the balance of the season. Miami's numbers on pass defense are also largely pedestrian, allowing 242 yards per game (18th) and over 7 yards per pass (23rd). The great equalizer here has been Xavien Howard, the league leader in interceptions with nine including one in each of the last five games. Behind Howard the Dolphins rank third in interception rate and first in third down defense, allowing just 33 percent. Byron Jones plays opposite Howard with Nik Needham handling the nickel role. Safeties Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain have been solid, although McCain was forced to leave the Chiefs game and was replaced by Brandon Jones. Miami also has been able to dial up some pressure with Van Noy and Emmanuel Ogbah leading the way. That was a problem for the Patriots in Los Angeles, and Flores will look to exploit that. Either way, the Patriots don't have enough weapons to earn the edge here, even if Julian Edelman is activated off injured reserve and returns to action.

When the Dolphins run - Edge: Patriots

Miami has had trouble running the ball all season long, and that was before the backfield was beset with injuries. On Sunday against Kansas City, Flores was forced to turn to DeAndre Washington, who finished with 35 yards on 13 carries. As a team Miami averages 95 yards per game (27th) and ranks dead last with an average of 3.6 yards per carry. Myles Gaskin sat out the Chiefs game while on the reserve-COVID list. Matt Breida is also dealing with COVID-related issues. Salvon Ahmed filled in briefly but also missed the Kansas City game, leaving the Dolphins with a very limited set of alternatives in the running game. That's good news for a Patriots team that was gashed for four full quarters by the Rams physical front and rookie running back Cam Akers, who piled up 171 yards on the ground in a dominant performance. The Patriots had shown signs of improvement in that area in recent weeks with Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Terez Hall performing well. The problems against the run should disappear against this Dolphins attack that also could be missing left guard Ereck Flowers, who missed the KC game with an ankle injury. Given the Dolphins struggles coupled with the multitude of injuries, the Patriots should be able to take away the run and make Miami one dimensional, as it has been for the most part all season.

When the Dolphins pass - Edge: Patriots

Rookie Tua Tagovailoa has shown flashes of brilliance since taking over for veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick back in Week 8. Tagovailoa has been worked in slowly but in recent weeks he's been asked to do more and more for a Dolphins offense that has been missing many of its key parts. His top receiver is DeVante Parker, who left the Chiefs loss in the second quarter with a leg injury. Preston Williams is on injured reserve, and his top tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a shoulder injury last week and did not return. Despite that, Tagovailoa still mounted a spirited comeback late and wound up throwing for a career-high 316 yards in a 33-27 loss. The Patriots secondary has been pretty solid for the most part, and Bill Belichick has generally feasted on rookie quarterbacks during his time in New England. Tagovailoa has been able to avoid turnovers in his short stint at the helm (just one interception) but with many of his weapons either out or at well below 100 percent, look for Belichick to dial up some pressures and coverages he has yet to see.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots