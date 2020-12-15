Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

On the surface posting a huge win over the NFC's top team would seem to be a very good thing. Eagles coach Doug Pederson reluctantly went with rookie Jalen Hurts in place of the embattled Carson Wentz, then saw his rejuvenated team pick up a 24-21 win over the Saints. Hurts ran effectively, picking up 106 yards on 18 carries but it was the work of the defense that sparked the win. Now Pederson and the Eagles have to figure out how to handle Wentz, who is owed the value of a third world country over the next couple of years. That's likely why Pederson was slow to commit to his quarterback for Week 15 even after Hurts clearly showed he's the guy for now. At 4-8-1 Philly is likely out of the picture in the NFC East behind 6-7 Washington, but looking ahead what do they do at quarterback? Trading Wentz would lead to roughly $60 million in dead cap charges, either next year or over the next two seasons depending on when the deal is made. I have often downplayed the cap implications but that's a pretty big chunk to use on a player who is not on the team. So the win might have provided some excitement in an otherwise dreary season, but it didn't make the Eagles contenders and will make going back to Wentz even more difficult. I don't envy Pederson and the Eagles brass.