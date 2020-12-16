Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-7) and the Miami Dolphins (8-5) announce the following injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2020
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-7)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
OL Justin Herron (ankle)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
CB Jonathan Jones (neck)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)
RB James White (foot)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)
S Bobby McCain (ankle)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder)
G Ereck Flowers (ankle)
WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring)
WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)
LB Elandon Roberts (chest)
LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)
FULL AVAILABILITY
S Kavon Frazier (shoulder)
CB Xavien Howard (shoulder)
T Austin Jackson (knee)
G Solomon Kindley (foot)
DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder)
QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle)
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play