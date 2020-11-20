Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to get even in Houston

Finish Watson

The Texans own ground game is banged up, with David Johnson on IR with a concussion and Duke Johnson missing practice time this week with an illness. That will put even more pressure on Deshaun Watson, who was excellent last year against the Patriots with his passing but had negative rushing yardage on four attempts.

That was one of the few things the Patriots did well last season, but Watson is still very much a play-extending threat when he runs in key spots with 48 carries for 233 yards and a touchdown. Houston won't design many plays specifically for Watson to carry the ball, but he's a threat on every down to pick up yards with his legs and the Patriots can take a page from their earlier game plans to keep him in check.

The Patriots defense should be well-versed in facing these kinds of quarterbacks this season, but it seems inevitable that Watson makes some conversions with his legs, he's too good. When the Patriots front has a shot at Watson, they need to get him to the ground.

Continue to evolve

The Patriots have something good going here with two-straight wins. They've showed a dominant run game while their defense has made the critical plays that they needed to, but can they continue to improve and add new dimensions to what they're doing?

That's what they'll need if they're going to navigate the narrow road to the playoffs that might could only afford them one more loss this season.

Harris, Burkhead and Jakobi Meyers have been key playmakers, but those three alone aren't enough. They could use a big performance from another source and there are plenty of options, whether it's Michel, N'Keal Harry or even new tight end Jordan Thomas, who started practicing this week and is an experienced veteran and a big red zone target.

Newton should continue to make strides as well. He's been extremely efficient in recent weeks as well as safe with the ball. Those aspects must continue, but if he can develop a rapport with a new weapon it could take the Patriots offense to a new level.

Eventually a team will take away Meyers and effectively stop the run. How the Patriots counter that with secondary targets could determine the outcome.

Prediction:

The Patriots saw their 2019 season get derailed by Baltimore and then another big nail put into their coffin in Houston. They knocked off the Ravens with their best all-around game of the season and now they will take advantage of the opportunity presented before them against the Texans. They should have all the motivation they need with the chance to even their record. The momentum keeps building, but it will take another clean game that will have to be closed out in the fourth quarter.