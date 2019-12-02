Game Observations: Patriots can't find their stride vs. Texans

-Sony Michel had 33 rushing yards on the first drive, while Julian Edelman grabbed two third-down conversions. Michel's early success was nice, but the reliance on Edelman and the red zone stall out were all too common this season and the game took a bad turn after that.

-Tom Brady threw an interception on third down late in the first quarter on the Patriots second possession, targeting N'Keal Harry, and it set the tone for the rest of the first half. Houston would turn it into a touchdown three plays later, with Duke Johnson beating Kyle Van Noy in coverage for the 14-yard score. After a promising start by both sides of the ball, the game quickly swing back into Houston's favor, despite the Texans taking three penalties in the early going.

-Brady's frustration was visible early in the game, especially on a third-down play in the second quarter where he appeared to want Jakobi Meyers to turn his route upfield but the ball fell incomplete. Brady was also forced to run on a previous third down earlier in the drive as the offense continued to look stagnant in the first half and cameras caught Brady letting his receivers have it on the sideline.

-The Texans would put together an excellent drive in the second quarter that went 13 plays, 88 yards, ending with a 13-yard touchdown pass that extended the lead to 14-3. There were missed tackles on the drive and a big missed sack by John Simon that Watson somehow escaped from. Houston had a focus on targeting the matchups underneath against the linebackers with a plan that looked a lot like the Ravens'. It was as well-executed a drive as the Patriots defense has seen all season and was the second-longest touchdown-scoring drive they've allowed in 2019, the Eagles had a 90-yard one.

-The Patriots defense would force a three-and-out before the half, giving the sputtering Patriots offense one more crack at it, but it would take seven plays to go 30 yards and they'd end up punting from the Houston 39-yard-line. For those expecting this to be a breakout game for the Patriots offense, the first half was anything but.

-Marshall Newhouse replaced Marcus Cannon to start the second half but it didn't make much difference as the offense would end up punting after Brady took a well-schemed sack. Cannon was still dealing with a sickness that hit him before the Cowboys game and would return to the game. It was surprising not to see the offense at least attempt some no huddle to get something going.