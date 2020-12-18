Official website of the New England Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Bill Belichick 12/18: On Preparing for the Dolphins and Development of Young Players

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

Newton 12/17: 'Miami is a very opportunistic team'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

Check out the 2020 Patriots Holiday Gift Guide 

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

Hall In: LB working his way up Patriots depth chart

Unfiltered Notebook 12/15: Divisional rematch slate begins with Dolphins

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/14: Dolphins 'have played well in all three phases'

Cam Newton on WEEI 12/14: 'We just have to keep doing what we're doing'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Dec 18, 2020 at 10:08 AM
2020-ExpertPredictions-PDC-wk-15

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Bold prediction: A trick play, with Newton on the receiving end, will provide a spark, as the Patriots need to pull out all the stops with their season on the line. Even though playoff hopes are a long shot, the Patriots will go all out to win, and the offense will need to get creative at times to jump-start an attack that produced only three points in a Week 14 loss to the Rams.

Cameron Wolfe, ESPN

Pick: Dolphins 20, Patriots 16

The Patriots are the NFL's fifth-best rushing offense (147.5 yards per game), and they leaned on that rushing for 217 yards (quarterback Cam Newton had 75) when they beat the Dolphins 21-11 in the season opener. Miami's rushing defense (120.2 yards per game allowed, 22nd in the NFL) has improved some since then, but the Dolphins know the key to stopping the Patriots' offense starts with minimizing the running attack.

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Mina Kimes, ESPN: Dolphins

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Dolphins

Kevin Seifert, ESPN: Dolphins

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Dolphins

Mike Clay, ESPN: Dolphins

Jason Reid, ESPN: Dolphins

Damien Woody, ESPN: Dolphins

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Dolphins

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 19

Miami has a significantly better defense than New England. Despite playing with a rookie quarterback, the Dolphins have a significantly better offense, too, especially now that it appears DeVante Parker﻿, Jakeem Grant and their backfield will be ready for Sunday. The Dolphins probably need to win out, but they should feel good that the fine folks at Football Outsiders confirmed that 11 wins gets them to the playoffs in all of their simulations. The season-long underestimation of the Dolphins and overestimation of the Patriots should finally end here.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 20, Dolphins 14

Bill Belichick has had great success against rookie passers and now will match up against Tua Tagovailoa for the first time. Miami is banged up in terms of skill players, which will make it even tougher. This will be a low-scoring game and I think the Patriots will find a way to win it on the road.

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Dolphins

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Dolphins

John Breech, CBS Sports: Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 20, Dolphins 20

The Patriots rarely get a chance to play the role of spoiler. They hope to not make a habit of it.

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Dolphins 24, Patriots 20

The Patriots are out of AFC East contention before the last week of the season for the first time since 2000, the year before Tom Brady became their starting quarterback. The Dolphins are just the better team now.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 16, Dolphins 13

Patriots return the favor to Dolphins and put a bump in Miami's playoff path.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Dolphins 16

The Patriots defense bounces back against a depleted Dolphins attack, while their run game makes enough plays to give New England a last-second road win.

Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:

Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 17

Even when roles are reversed and New England has a better record than Miami, it's often a challenge for the Patriots to get a win in South Florida. So, with this year's incarnation of the 'Fins vying for a playoff bid, and despite a hefty list of key players battling injuries this week, Miami should be a tough out for New England. The latest matchup between these AFC East foes could be a slog, but Brian Flores' squad might make enough plays to stay in postseason contention.

Megan O'Brien, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 17, Dolphins 14

The Dolphins are beat up. The Patriots make Tua play right handed and force mistakes. However, for the Patriots, the offense doesn't look much better. Patriots pull off a win

