Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 19 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 22 - 10:40 AM

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Dante's Peak: Inside Dante Scarnecchia's Legendary Path to Patriots Hall of Fame

Belestrator: Previewing Buffalo Bills Playmakers on Offense and Defense

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Like every play, it comes down to execution"

Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

10 to Watch: Pats get another crack at the Bills

Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Tyquan Thornton hoping to provide a speedy boost to Patriots offense

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by SERVPRO.

Oct 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
WK7-2023-ProPredictions (1)PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Bills 24, Patriots 17

The running game, which showed signs of life in the second half against the Raiders, helps the Patriots keep it close.

Related Links

Stephania Bell, ESPN: Buffalo

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Buffalo

Mike Clay, ESPN: Buffalo

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Buffalo

Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Buffalo

Eric Moody, ESPN: Buffalo

Jason Reid, ESPN: Buffalo

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN:

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Bills 27, Patriots 17

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Bills 26, Patriots 14

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Bills 26, Patriots 16

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Bills 33, Patriots 13

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Bills 28, Patriots 17

Why Ali is taking the Bills: Buffalo followed up its London letdown by getting shut out through three quarters by the Giants and their 29th-ranked scoring defense on Sunday night. Per NFL Research, that hadn't happened to the franchise in 82 straight games! In the Patriots, the Bills have yet another prime opportunity to work through what ails them. (Unless what truly ails them is Josh Allen's right shoulder.) Nothing is easy for New England these days, with injuries and self-inflicted errors turning their season sideways. Sean McDermott is 5-1 against Bill Belichick since Tom Brady's departure -- including 3-0 at Foxborough -- winning their three most recent meetings by double digits. And this Pats team is arguably more banged up and less talented than those previous editions were.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 14

The Patriots are a mess right now, but the Bills didn't look great in beating the Giants on Sunday night. That won't matter here. The Bills have owned the Patriots in recent years and this version of Bill Belichick's team is awful. Look for Josh Allen and the offense to get back on track here. Blowout.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Buffalo

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Buffalo

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Buffalo

John Breech, CBS Sports: Buffalo

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Buffalo

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Buffalo

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Buffalo

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Bills 40, Patriots 14

Chris Simms: Bills 28, Patriots 17

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 16

Josh Allen and Stefan Diggs are too much for the banged up Patriots defense.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 17

Buffalo has been a bit up and down this year but it's hard to think they won't bring their best against a battered Patriots team. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have had New England's number for the last three years and this isn't the Patriots team to break that dominance.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 24, Patriots 13

I'm expecting a similar game to Bills-Patriots at Gillette last season. The Patriots are non-threatening on offense, Buffalo scores enough early to get out to a comfortable lead, and then the Bills park the bus — a typical "take care of business" win for a much better Bills team.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by SERVPRO.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots vs. Bills

Dante's Peak: Inside Dante Scarnecchia's Legendary Path to Patriots Hall of Fame

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Patriots Release DB Ameer Speed

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Like every play, it comes down to execution"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Belestrator: Previewing Buffalo Bills Playmakers on Offense and Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Buffalo Bills playmakers ​Ed Oliver, Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, and more on this episode of the Belestrator.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Raiders Recap, Bills Preview, Jabrill Peppers 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and look ahead to the Week 7 home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Jabrill Peppers 10/19: "The standard doesn't change"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/19: "Coming out there with high confidence"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Honoring Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia | Hall of Fame Hype

Get ready as the New England Patriots honor Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia this Saturday at Gillette Stadium in the 2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising