PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Bills 24, Patriots 17
The running game, which showed signs of life in the second half against the Raiders, helps the Patriots keep it close.
Stephania Bell, ESPN: Buffalo
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Buffalo
Mike Clay, ESPN: Buffalo
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Buffalo
Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Buffalo
Eric Moody, ESPN: Buffalo
Jason Reid, ESPN: Buffalo
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN:
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Bills 27, Patriots 17
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Bills 26, Patriots 14
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Bills 26, Patriots 16
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Bills 33, Patriots 13
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Bills 28, Patriots 17
Why Ali is taking the Bills: Buffalo followed up its London letdown by getting shut out through three quarters by the Giants and their 29th-ranked scoring defense on Sunday night. Per NFL Research, that hadn't happened to the franchise in 82 straight games! In the Patriots, the Bills have yet another prime opportunity to work through what ails them. (Unless what truly ails them is Josh Allen's right shoulder.) Nothing is easy for New England these days, with injuries and self-inflicted errors turning their season sideways. Sean McDermott is 5-1 against Bill Belichick since Tom Brady's departure -- including 3-0 at Foxborough -- winning their three most recent meetings by double digits. And this Pats team is arguably more banged up and less talented than those previous editions were.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 14
The Patriots are a mess right now, but the Bills didn't look great in beating the Giants on Sunday night. That won't matter here. The Bills have owned the Patriots in recent years and this version of Bill Belichick's team is awful. Look for Josh Allen and the offense to get back on track here. Blowout.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Buffalo
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Buffalo
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Buffalo
John Breech, CBS Sports: Buffalo
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Buffalo
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Buffalo
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Buffalo
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Bills 40, Patriots 14
Chris Simms: Bills 28, Patriots 17
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 27, Patriots 16
Josh Allen and Stefan Diggs are too much for the banged up Patriots defense.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 17
Buffalo has been a bit up and down this year but it's hard to think they won't bring their best against a battered Patriots team. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have had New England's number for the last three years and this isn't the Patriots team to break that dominance.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 24, Patriots 13
I'm expecting a similar game to Bills-Patriots at Gillette last season. The Patriots are non-threatening on offense, Buffalo scores enough early to get out to a comfortable lead, and then the Bills park the bus — a typical "take care of business" win for a much better Bills team.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer