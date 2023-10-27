PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20
With a boost of belief after last week's win, the Patriots might be catching the banged-up Dolphins at the right time. If Tyreek Hill (hip) is less than 100%, that would be a significant development.
Stephania Bell, ESPN: Dolphins
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Dolphins
Mike Clay, ESPN: Dolphins
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Dolphins
Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Dolphins
Eric Moody, ESPN: Dolphins
Jason Reid, ESPN: Dolphins
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN:Dolphins
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Dolphins 26, Patriots 18
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Dolphins 30, Patriots 20
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Dolphins 28, Patriots 18
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Dolphins 35, Patriots 13
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Dolphins 30, Patriots 20
Why Brooke is taking the Dolphins: The Patriots are coming off their best performance of the season, a home win over the Bills in which Mac Jones looked like a competent NFL quarterback. Can he build on that success against another division foe Sunday? It's possible against a Dolphins defense that ranks 27th in scoring. But even so, I don't expect the Pats to keep up with Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert and the "Blur Brothers." Miami's two losses have come against teams with winning records and on the road (Bills in Week 4 and Eagles this past Sunday). The Patriots are well below .500, and the game will be played in South Beach -- a winning recipe for Mike McDaniel's group. Plus, Tua is 5-0 in his career against Bill Belichick. The only other quarterback with as many wins vs. Belichick? Hall of Famer Warren Moon (5-1).
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Dolphins 26, Patriots 21
The Patriots are coming off an impressive home victory over the Bills where Mac Jones showed some life. The Dolphins lost to the Eagles Sunday night in a game where the offense scored just one touchdown. New England slowed Miami in the first meeting. That same strategy will keep them in this game. It's closer than you think.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Dolphins
John Breech, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20
Chris Simms: Dolphins 24, Patriots 20
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20
The Dolphins are dealing with a boatload of injuries but Miami remains a house of horrors for the Patriots.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Dolphins 24
The Dolphins injuries have helped open the door for a Patriots team coming off an inspiring win. Tyreek Hill's potential absence is a game-changer as Pats pull off a season-changing upset in Miami.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 24
I'm trying to talk myself into picking the Patriots, especially with Miami's injuries. But that stadium is a house of horrors for the Patriots, and the Dolphins should have Tua and Hill. Miami has just enough offense to out-score the Patriots.
