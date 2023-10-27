PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Why Brooke is taking the Dolphins: The Patriots are coming off their best performance of the season, a home win over the Bills in which Mac Jones looked like a competent NFL quarterback. Can he build on that success against another division foe Sunday? It's possible against a Dolphins defense that ranks 27th in scoring. But even so, I don't expect the Pats to keep up with Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert and the "Blur Brothers." Miami's two losses have come against teams with winning records and on the road (Bills in Week 4 and Eagles this past Sunday). The Patriots are well below .500, and the game will be played in South Beach -- a winning recipe for Mike McDaniel's group. Plus, Tua is 5-0 in his career against Bill Belichick. The only other quarterback with as many wins vs. Belichick? Hall of Famer Warren Moon (5-1).