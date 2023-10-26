10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Stopping Miami's ground game

The thing that is putting Miami's offense over the top this year is the complementary running game, led by Raheem Mostert and his 5.6 yards-per-attempt average with nine touchdowns already. The Pats got an up-close look at the damage Mostert can do in Week 2 when the running back ripped off a 42-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that effectively put the game out of reach, his second touchdown of the game. Talented rookie De'Von Achane landed on IR, a significant blow to the Dolphins depth, but Mostert remains an effective runner, especially when Miami's passing attack is keeping multiple defenders in the deep part of the field. Mostert's numbers in Miami's two losses are glaring and a sign of how things can devolve for the Dolphins if the game does not unfold in their favor. He had seven carries for nine yards in their loss to the Bills and just nine carries for 45 yards against the Eagles as Miami fell into double-digit points deficits in both contests. Mostert also missed practice time this week with an ankle injury.

Stay Clutch

Even with a solid start that led to a 10-point lead, last week's divisional battle still came down to the very end as Mac Jones and the offense delivered a long-awaited game-winning drive. The energy was palpable as the Patriots walked off the field with the hard-fought victory, providing an injection of life into a team that was teetering at 1-5. Now, the offense should have confidence that they can do it again and in another hotly contested AFC East clash, it's a good bet that the Patriots offense will have to bust out the clutch again if they're to escape Miami with a win. In Week 2, Mac and the offense had their chance, down seven points with a final shot at the end zone, but they fizzled out at the Miami 33. If they get another chance this week, they'll look to tap the clutch that they found vs. Buffalo.

Need for speed on offense

Pop Douglas had a breakout game against the Bills, as his quickness was a welcome addition to the attack, while the rookie receiver also came through with big plays on the ground and as a punt returner, while drawing three penalties that all led to touchdowns and coming up with a number of high-difficulty catches. But the offense's evolution is about more than just Pop, it's about the growing team speed that is becoming more and more apparent. Jalen Reagor, promoted for the third and final protected time from the practice squad last week, could be a candidate for promotion as he began to eat into DeVante Parker's snaps at the X receiver position last week. Tyquan Thornton continues to ease his way back in, he played just three snaps but remains an intriguing speed option. It seems clear that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is trying to get more speed from his attack and these three players could hold the key to awakening an offense that has been too slow for too long. They'll look to take another big step forward against a Miami defense that ranks just 13th in passing EPA and 24th in overall defensive DVOA. On paper this defense can be attacked, but only if you don't allow Miami a big lead right out of the gate.

Protection continuity

The Patriots tried out a new offensive line combination against the Bills and it paid off. Michael Onwenu shifted to right tackle, Sidy Sow stuck at right guard and Cole Strange returned from injury to see his first game action since the win over the Jets. Bill Belichick wouldn't confirm that Onwenu would remain at the tackle spot this week, as the return of Conor McDermott could be a factor, but the arrow is pointing up for the Patriots offensive line. Onwenu gave some stability on the right side while Trent Brown is putting together one of his best years on the left side as one of PFF's highest-graded tackles in the NFL, credited with just eight total pressures this season. Getting a lead helped keep the pressure off of Mac last week, but Miami's pass rushers are potent. The Dolphins had pressure on Mac nearly 33 percent of the time in the first matchup, against the Bills last week that dropped to 22 percent. Blocking Jalen Phillips, Bradley Chubb and their talented array of pass rushers is a big priority. Miami has 11 players with at least a half-sack, as their big leads have helped them bring the heat.

Get ground game going

Miami's 28th ranking in rush defense EPA is intriguing. The Patriots have had growing effectiveness on the ground, but against the Bills, it was more situational, as Stevenson and Elliott averaged just 3.8 and 2.8 yards-per-attempt respectively. Lost in those stats are the successful short-yardage carries as well as Stevenson's critical screen pass catch-and-run that sparked the game-winning drive. New England is 30th in rushing EPA, so it's hard to feel confident that they'll suddenly explode on the ground against the Dolphins but what a difference a successful rushing attack can make this week. First, it helps them keep Tua off the field and second, it helps keep the pass rush heat off of Mac.

Keep cleaning up mistakes

The Patriots narrowly avoided the kind of game-changing mistake that has haunted many of their recent losses. This time around it was a Kendrick Bourne fumble that gave Buffalo their first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter. The Patriots showed welcome and unexpected resilience, overcoming the mistake to produce a game-winning drive. This week, they must look to avoid those kinds of mistakes entirely, as Miami's offense will make you pay for mistakes like few other offenses. Last time, a second-possession fumble and a third-quarter interception helped New England fall behind and keep them from catching up. If the Pats are going to get their third win they will have to limit, if not completely eliminate those kinds of defeating mistakes.

Squish the Fish