Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

New England is riding high following a game that we haven't seen them win during the Mac Jones era in Foxborough: no asterisk, no backup quarterbacks, no weather-impacted results – a straight-up victory.

During the post-Brady years, the Patriots are 4-14 in games where their opponent would eventually make the playoffs that season, and, with Jones, they're a disappointing 3-9. In those three wins with Mac as QB1, the Patriots beat Dolphins backups Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson (Week 17, 2022), Buffalo in a bomb cyclone (Week 13, 2021), and a Titans team that was ravaged by injuries in Week 12 of Jones's rookie season (no Derrick Henry or A.J. Brown).

Fair or not, there was always an asterisk next to any win over a quality opponent in recent seasons. Plus, the Pats won while coming from behind in the fourth quarter and with Jones orchestrating his first-ever game-winning touchdown drive. It was a monkey off their back win for New England, but that isn't our biggest takeaway as we spin it forward.

Heading into the matchup with the Bills, we posed a simple question in this space last week: do the Patriots have the buy-in to turn their season around? Make no mistake about it: buy-in, pushback, fight, or however you want to put it was in doubt at 1-5. Without a competitive spirit, the X's and O's wouldn't make a difference; you have to believe you can win.

Well, it appears that the players haven't tuned out their head coach, who remains on a warm seat after the franchise's worst start since 1995, and now they might have a little more confidence in their quarterback. It's possible that the Patriots got up to play the Bills at home and will now have a crash landing in a house of horrors for this franchise going back decades. But the sense we get is that this team wants to go down swinging this season rather than rolling over because they dug themselves into a hole that is typically insurmountable.

Now that we've hopefully determined that this team has the competitive drive to make something of their season, the Patriots have to accomplish another first: beat Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tua is a perfect 5-0 vs. the Pats, including a 24-17 victory at Gillette Stadium earlier this season, which is the best record of any quarterback against Belichick. Now, the Dolphins offense might be down multiple starters, including star WR Tyreek Hill (hip, status unknown), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle, status unknown), starting LT Terron Armstead (IR), RB De'Von Achane (IR), and LG Isaiah Wynn (IR). But Tua was 3-0 against the Pats before Hill and head coach Mike McDaniel's arrival.

Although his numbers against the Patriots defense aren't eye-popping, Tagovailoa has been a thorn in Belichick's side and is now piloting a historically great Dolphins offense to a 5-2 record. The Dolphins 240 points through seven games are the most by any offense since the 2015 Patriots, and their 3,236 total yards are the most in the last six seasons. At one point, Miami was on a record-setting pace in total offense, but they have cooled off a bit in recent weeks.

The Patriots unique defensive game plan that featured three deep safeties, at least to start, kept the top on the defense to hold the Dolphins high-powered offense to 24 points and 389 total yards, their second-lowest yardage output this season, so there were some good things.

However, that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story about that Sunday night. The Dolphins offense moved the ball with relative ease, adding +0.19 expected points added (83rd percentile) with a 53% play success rate (92nd percentile), opening a 17-3 lead and holding a two-score lead throughout the game until the Patriots offense woke up in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots offense might be better equipped to win a game in the mid-to-high 20s now. But the Pats need a better start defensively than back-to-back scoring that were 13 and 11 plays amassing over 70 yards each. Ultimately, Miami efficiently marched down the field several times on New England's defense, so you'd expect a slightly different approach this time.

As they make the trip to South Beach for round two against the Dolphins, here are our keys to victory and key matchups for the Patriots to get a win in Miami on Sunday:

Defensive Key - Disrupt the Timing of Miami's Passing Game, Stop the Run Out of Light Boxes

Before we get into why the Patriots game plan defensively didn't work in September, let's go over the things that were successful against the Dolphins offense in Week 2, while also understanding that Miami's injuries present an unknown factor.

Still, with Tua under center, you would think that McDaniel would still run his offense with whatever personnel the Dolphins have out there, so it doesn't change much about the game plan. Tagovailoa said after the first game, "[It] seemed as if they wanted to put an umbrella over our two fast guys. As the game progressed, they started to get back into what they normally would run."