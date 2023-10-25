Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 26 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 29 - 10:40 AM

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

One-on-One With Davon Godchaux | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

Pats From the Past: Mike Vrabel

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

Bill Belichick's Journey to 300 Regular Season Wins

Patriots Defenders Stepping Up

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee attends Patriots game as Jonathan Jones' guest

Bill O'Brien, Assistant Coaches Speak About Patriots Offense's Recent Progress

Unfiltered Mailbag: How should the Patriots treat the trade deadline?

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Week 7 win over the Bills

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

The Patriots quarterback spoke to reporters on Wednesday about how the offense can build off their season-high 29 points last week against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Oct 25, 2023 at 04:43 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10).

The Patriots are turning the page to a new week following their big upset win over the Bills, but they're counting on winning being contagious as they face another divisional opponent in Miami on Sunday.

After orchestrating his first-ever game-winning touchdown drive, quarterback Mac Jones said the word for the offense this week is "consistency" as they try to build off the winning formula that helped them snap a three-game losing streak against their division rivals last Sunday.

"Really just want to build off the momentum and continue to do it, do it over and over again," Jones told reporters on Wednesday. "Stick to the process, have expectations for yourself, and don't pay attention to the other expectations. That's going to be big for me and really starts in practice, right? Try to focus on how you can do it again. How can you stack good days together? That's going to be a very big focus for me this week."

"Regardless of what happens, it's a one-week season every week. We understand that here, and that's important to understand because you've got to go out there and do it each week."

As they begin focusing on the Dolphins, a few areas of recent improvement plagued the Patriots in the first matchup against Miami, a 24-17 loss in Week 2 at Gillette Stadium.

First, Jones spoke about the Patriots generating more explosive plays in the passing game. In the first meeting with the Dolphins, the Pats didn't generate a single play over 20 yards, with their longest pass play being 14 yards and Jones going 0-5 on deep throws. Last week, the Pats offense generated five plays over 20 yards to set up a season-high 29 points.

"Yeah, it's good. We just want to try to do it again. What did we do well, and how can you replicate that? Then what did we not do well, and how can you learn from it," Jones said of the chunk plays.

One thing that the Patriots starting quarterback pointed to that helped the offense create more explosives was the use of motion, particularly involving rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas. During a post-game interview following Sunday's game, Jones credited offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for calling similar plays to what the former Alabama quarterback ran in college.

"He did a great job calling a good game, being aggressive, and using things that I did in college that I really like. So, I really appreciate that," Jones said.

Based on his response to a question about motion, it appears that motion is an element that Jones was referring to when he brought up his success at Alabama on Sunday.

"I definitely enjoyed that part of the game. How can we do that to get guys open, create areas in the defense that become open because of that, and you see that around the NFL, a lot of teams use motion. High school football, it's big now. College football it's been big for a while. I definitely enjoy watching other teams use it as well and what you can learn from that information," the Patriots quarterback told reporters.

Specifically on his new jitterbug receiver who can make big plays with his route running and explosive ability as a ball carrier, Jones, who grew up in the same area as Douglas in Florida, continues to push his rookie teammate to get the best out of the Pats breakout playmaker.

"He always talks about his size, right? He's always going to keep fighting, and I know that about him. I can be hard on him and try to raise that standard because I know where he comes from. I know how hard he works, and he's going to bring it every week," Jones said of Douglas.

As for the Patriots offensive coordinator, O'Brien was also asked a follow-up question about adding more Alabama-style concepts to make Jones feel comfortable in the offense.

"There are some things that we do that really are still the foundation of this offense that maybe we do on a week-to-week basis that maybe dress things up a little bit differently," O'Brien began. "So whether it was Alabama or maybe 12 years ago, New England offense, we're always going to try to do things to put our guys in the right positions to make it where Mac can really communicate what he has to communicate and get things done."

Along with the college-style elements that the Patriots are integrating into the offense, O'Brien's emphasis on communication is key to one more talking point for Jones during his weekly media availability. Jones was asked about the Pats improvements against the blitz, where Mac was 9-of-10 for 114 yards with two touchdowns against the Bills.

Miami isn't typically a traditional blitz-heavy defense, but the Dolphins blitzed Jones on a season-high 13 drop-backs in Week 2. Plus, Miami also majors in "creepers" pressures where a back seven defender will blitz while a player who would typically pass rush drops in coverage. In Week 2, Jones was also efficient against the blitz (10-of-11 for 93 yards) but was sacked twice.

"The biggest thing is just trusting everything. It's going to be different guys everywhere. You're going to play against different guys. Trust in my rules, trust in my process," Jones said. "They've got a great defense that we're about to go up against. Obviously played against them earlier in the year, and they've got good talent everywhere. They've got good coaching, and when you have both of those things in this league, you're going to have a good team. So, definitely a big challenge."

When it comes to beating the blitz, most of it comes down to pre-snap communication and being on the same page as your offensive line and receivers. Quarterbacks can set the protection to block the blitz correctly and help their offensive line by knowing when they're "hot" based on the protection scheme, and receivers can help by making the proper post-snap route adjustments.

A few weeks ago, Jones pointed to his pre-snap checklist as a big thing for him when it comes to getting the offense into the best possible play to succeed. The Pats QB1 didn't want to share his secrets publicly but did answer generally about what a pre-snap checklist means to him.

"I don't really talk about that publicly, but definitely stick with what I do. There are a few things you can do. Every quarterback has some form of that, and for me, it's about keeping it simple and, like I said, do my job. If it's to hand it off, hand it off. If it's to throw it, throw it. If it's to read an RPO or whatnot, just try and read it out the right way. Try and eliminate any errors and continue to stick to the process," Jones told Patriots.com.

Although it's natural to point to the clutch moments and creative scheming by O'Brien as reasons for the offense's breakout performance last week, the devil is in the details for this offense. When the group communicates and plays with sharp fundamentals, they can be a productive offense, but they don't necessarily have the talent to cut corners.

The Dolphins, under vet defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, will certainly challenge the Patriots to be sharp with their execution. Fangio is known for his sound coverage system that puts a lot on the quarterback's plate after the snap to diagnose the defense, and they'll challenge New England's re-worked offensive line with a pass rush that ranks seventh in pressure rate.

The Patriots are feeling better about themselves coming off one of their biggest wins in Jones's career, but there's no rest for the weary when they travel to Miami this weekend.

Related Content

news

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered offer their thoughts and perspectives on the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

With the two teams set to meet again this week in Miami, the Patriots and Dolphins offenses are adopting this scheme that's taking over the NFL. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

How can the Patriots build off the momentum from an upset win over the Bills to make it two-straight when they visit the Dolphins on Sunday?
news

Patriots Defenders Stepping Up

After injuries struck the Patriots defense, some unexpected players have stepped up and taken advantage of the opportunity.
news

Bill O'Brien, Assistant Coaches Speak About Patriots Offense's Recent Progress

The Patriots offensive coordinator spoke about the offense's progress in the win over the Bills and if the team will stick with Michael Onwenu at right tackle moving forward. 
news

NFL Notes: Mac Jones, offense answer the call

After struggling for most of the season, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense were at their best in an upset win over the Bills.
news

After Further Review: Is the Patriots Offense Starting to Come Together Under Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien?

The Patriots offense scored a season-high 29 points in Sunday's upset win against the Bills, and the last six quarters suggest this group is starting to find its groove. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Bills in Week 7

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has his biggest signature win to date by orchestrating a late game-winning drive to stun the Bills on Sunday. 
news

8 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Bills

Instant analysis following the Patriots thrilling Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Cole Strange, Demario Douglas, Jack Jones Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Bills

The Patriots offense will get a boost with a healthier interior offensive line and wide receiver group, while Jones will make his season debut on Sunday. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

Going over schematic ways Bill Belichick could defend quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 10/27: "Ready to capitalize on great opportunities"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 10/27: "Guys who perform the best play the most"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Patriots Players Tour Gillette Stadium Lighthouse

Patriots players JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rhamondre Stevenson, Bryce Baringer, Chad Ryland and Marte Mapu went on a field trip to tour the new Gillette Stadium Lighthouse.

Coach Bill Belichick on Maine Tragedy: "We're thinking about you down here with the Patriots"

Watch as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offers his thoughts on the tragedy in Lewiston, Maine.

Player To Watch Week 8 - Demario Douglas

Mike Dussault breaks down this week's player to watch during this week's game against the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Demario Douglas.

Patriots Host Annual Halloween Party for Pediatric Cancer Patients

The New England Patriots and the New England Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising