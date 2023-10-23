After Further Review: Is the Patriots Offense Starting to Come Together Under Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien?

Lastly, the Patriots made a critical fourth down stop early in the fourth quarter. After bringing pressure throughout the game, the Pats briefly show it here and then fall into a cover-two zone. Allen wants to work the quick-game concept at the bottom of the screen, slant-flat, but the Pats short zone defenders (Jack Jones and Kyle Dugger) have it covered well. That causes Allen to hold the ball in the pocket. He eventually tries to throw to TE Dawson Knox, but Bentley makes an excellent play to fall off the three-level flood concept into the field to knock the ball loose.

Although the Bills would eventually take the lead with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the Patriots defense did its part in Sunday's upset win by beating Allen at his own game. There were throws available to Allen that we've seen him make in the past. Yup, he finally missed some throws against you. For example, along the sideline to Stefon Diggs (QTR 2, 10:43) and Gabe Davis running the back of the end zone (QTR 2, 15:00). Overall, Allen's completion percentage over expected on extended throws was well below his average (-19.9%).

Still, New England's defense deserves credit for fighting fire with fire, which was our key to the game this week on defense. You can't play scared against the Bills offense; you have to attack them, and the Patriots defense went 12 rounds with Allen and won the fight.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Bills:

- The Patriots finally moved OL Mike Onwenu to right tackle, and the results speak for themselves. New England's O-Line allowed a season-low 21.9% pressure rate, with Buffalo blitzing 11 times. Some of that was due to the quarterback's quick release, but the integrity of the pocket was significantly improved. Mac looked comfortable with his footwork and could read out plays past the first read. The Patriots absolutely should stick with this five-man combination and start building continuity.

- According to PFF, Onwenu allowed one hurry at right tackle. I had him down for three losses, but maybe PFF deemed the pressure arrived too late to mark a few of them down as hurries. Regardless, Onwenu was far more competitive than Vederian Lowe. He has a shorter corner than you'd like at times, but he maintains inside-out positioning, making the edge rushers take the longer route to the quarterback around the arc, and his base/chest is too strong to go through him with power. He and Sidy Sow combined on eye-popping doubles in the run game. They can move some people on the right side. Onwenu staying at tackle is a no-brainer.

- LG Cole Strange had the tougher assignments in pass protection on the interior, allowing a team-high three QB pressures (all hurries). Strange's balance in his pass sets has improved, and he has tackle-like feet to mirror sudden movements by interior rushers. The Bills didn't test him much on stunts, and there are still instances where his lack of body mass leads to issues with generating power in the run game/dropping anchor. Still, he had some high-level one-on-one wins in pass pro on Sunday. I'll take this kind of performance from Strange, but it should be noted that the Bills interior D-Line was missing their two best pass-rushing IDLs, including Ed Oliver. Strange was fine, but he's still in prove-it mode to me.

- RG Sidy Sow has a very intriguing skill set at guard. He had a clean sheet on 13 true pass-blocking snaps (removes screens/play-action), has good playing strength in the running game, and is further along with his processing than fellow rookie Atonio Mafi. The Pats have done well to keep Sow from too many high-leverage one-on-one reps in pass protection, but he has held his own over the last two games and can move people in the run game. Sow being a servicable RG, allowing Onwenu to kick outside, might've saved their bacon.

- LT Trent Brown and C David Andrews were once again rock-solid. Brown allowed one QB hit on 12 true pass-blocking snaps and made an excellent cut block on Demario Douglas's jet sweep. Again, I'm telling you that Brown is the least of their worries. In fact, I'd say he has been one of their best overall players this season.

- WR Demario Douglas might be New England's best playmaker seven games into his first season. The Pats have eased Douglas in at this point, and it's understandable as the rookie growing pains are present on film, such as his third down route where he should've sat against zone but broke into the sideline instead, causing Mac to spike the ball mid-windup to avoid a turnover. He also needs to know when the journey is over as a ball carrier (cutback at the end of the jet sweep will be a coachable moment). Still, he beat man coverage throughout this game and is their most dynamic schemed touch threat. The rookie mistakes certainly don't outweigh the production when he's on the field.

- RB Rhamondre Stevenson's run after the catch on his 34-yard reception on the game-winning drive was nice, forcing two missed tackles. However, he's still wearing contact in the running game. He had more opportunities to get into the second and third levels this week but wasn't exploding into daylight as you'd want and often didn't make the first guy miss. Stevenson is still a capable back, and he produced more in the passing game this week, but something remains off with his ability to create yards after contact.

- RB Ezekiel Elliott is their best back between the tackles at this point. Zeke is running angry, getting vertical with good burst and decisiveness through the line, and is a tremendous asset in short-yardage/goal-line plays. Although he gave up a QB hit on one blitz pickup, his blitz pickup on Bourne's 33-yard catch was teach tape. I'm still giving Rhamondre reps to see if he can break out of this first-half slump, but Elliott has been the better back through seven games.

- WR Tyquan Thornton showed good vertical burst off the line when the Patriots tried to take a shot on the first play after the Jabrill Peppers interception. But I thought he should've sat between the zones on his over route (crosser) against cover-three rather than continuing across the field. If that's the correct coaching point, it would explain his low usage (three snaps). I don't think the quarterback fully trusts Thornton, and he's not going to play much in the running game, so that's why he can't get on the field.

- It was nice to see the coaching staff reward those who are making winning plays and doing the right things out there by playing Kendrick Bourne (56 snaps) and Douglas (37 snaps) over DeVante Parker (35). Bourne is a good receiver with dynamic routes and an extra burst after the catch. They should continue leaning on him and Douglas, which includes keeping JuJu Smith-Schuster on the bench for now as well.

- I have no idea where this version of TE Pharaoh Brown came from, but we are here for it. Brown is a legit pass-catching threat. He ran right by Bills LB Terrel Bernard up the seam, created legit separation there, and was a freight train after the catch. Who would've thought? Good for him.

- The third-and-8 conversion on the game-winning drive was an excellent throw, but TE Hunter Henry deserves credit. That's a tough catch in traffic over the middle in a big spot. He routinely makes those difficult catches.

- WR Jalen Reagor made a key block on Pop's jet sweep to block Douglas's man to spring the rookie, ran a good five-step slant for his one catch, and showed enough field-stretching ability to have a role if Thornton's struggles continue. It'll be interesting to see how they handle Reagor moving forward. He has used all three of his standard elevations from the practice squad, so they'll have to put him on the 53-man roster or risk losing him on waivers to make him active on game day.

- DT Christian Barmore is blossoming into a three-down game-wrecker precisely when the Patriots needed a first-level disruptor without Judon and Uche. Barmore, who told me he was disappointed in his pass rushing vs. Vegas, logged four QB pressures (sack, three hurries) and two more stops. He has figured out when to use his "best rush" to pressure quarterbacks and when he needs to play disciplined gap-sound ball against early-down offense. Barmore is someone the Patriots should look to build around moving forward. An 18.2% pass rush win rate is legit.

- NT Davon Godchaux always seems to own the Bills. Godchaux had two hurries and three stops, routinely holding the point of attack while the Bills RBs looked elsewhere for rushing lanes. Godchaux has feasted on this Bills O-Line since signing with the Pats in 2021.

- The Bills went at CB J.C. Jackson (team-high ten targets) all afternoon. It was a little up and down, as is usually the case with Jackson, but his end zone pass breakup was huge, and he held his own against Diggs on 11 routes lined up across from the Bills star WR. I put half of the missed deep shot to Diggs on Jackson, the other half on S Kyle Dugger, as the Pats appeared to be in quarters, and Diggs split the two defenders down the middle. The Pats also sent the house on the TD that Jackson allowed in coverage. He has to get Diggs down there, but it felt like an unnecessary risk to send all-out pressure up two scores with 5:40 to go. Defensive play-caller Steve Belichick would probably like to have that one back.

- CB Jack Jones had an eventful season debut. In 29 pass snaps, Jones was involved as a force defender/blitzer on two occasions, was called for an iffy roughing the passer, and was targeted twice in coverage. Jones's third-down stop on an under route to Diggs was clutch, showing off that great plant-and-close ability from off-man, and his boot/contain on Allen nearly won them the game if Dugger comes up with that INT. I marked down one instance where Jones was involved in a coverage bust. He was lucky the receiver tripped. That area of his game still needs to improve.

- DL Deatrich Wise was the beneficiary of multiple unblocked pressures, but his team-high six QB pressures were impactful nonetheless. He gave Bills RT Spencer Brown some problems, including on a good stab/rip rush to log a quarterback hit.

- Another solid all-around game for LB Anfernee Jennings with three QB pressures and five stops. Jennings doesn't have the quick-twitch talent to pile up sacks in the pass rush, but he can compress blocks to keep the QB inside the pocket and set the edge. Jennings is a huge asset to them right now with the injuries to Judon, Uche, and rookie Keion White.

- Always a tough matchup for the Pats off-ball linebackers against the spread/speed of the Bills. Bentley logged four hurries as a blitzer, sometimes unblocked thanks to the scheme, and others in a spy/low-hole role. However, the Pats captain had a tough day in coverage, with Allen going 6-for-6 for 80 yards throwing at Bentley, who had some challenging matchups with TE Dalton Kincaid and RB James Cook. Bentley's fourth-down PBU was excellent, though.

- S Jabrill Peppers's interception was an outstanding play to bait Allen into throwing the corner route. Peppers also logged a QB hit and a stuff. Obviously, he'd like the rep back against James Cook in the flat on a four-point play in the red zone. Peppers can make that tackle.

- You have to wonder how much more responsibility is on S Kyle Dugger's shoulders without Devin McCourty in the Pats secondary. Dugger looks a step slower to the action this year, maybe because he's overthinking and playing from different spots. But the impactful plays against the run aren't there. He's also not making plays on the ball, was partially responsible for Diggs getting behind the defense, as we referenced earlier, and gave up the two-point play to Dawson Knox. He also should've ended the game with an interception on Allen's ill-advised heave as Jack Jones tackled him. It's a tough play to read such a wild throw, but one that you'd like to see Dugger make to seal the win.

- It's nothing against Mack Wilson, but it was disappointing to see those passing game/QB spy snaps go to Wilson over third-rounder Marte Mapu. Wilson is a good athlete. But you wonder if Allen hits Cook on the 28-yarder if the spy is a step faster. Mapu's closing burst might've made a difference there.

- QB pressures: Wise (6), Barmore (4, sack), Bentley (4), Jennings (3), Godchaux (2), Roberts/Dugger/Tavai/Bryant/Jones/Peppers/Phillips (1 each); QB pressures allowed: Strange (3 hurries), Brown (QB hit), Onwenu (hurry), Andrews (hurry), Sow (hurry), Elliott (QB hit).