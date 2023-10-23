Can Patriots game-winning drive provide a season spark?

The Bills had just taken the lead with a touchdown and a two-point conversion that made it 25-22 Buffalo at the two-minute warning as Mac and the offense took the field at their own 25-yard line. The first play was the biggest, a 34-yard screen pass that was nearly flagged for an illegal man downfield as center David Andrews shot off the line of scrimmage at the snap looking to pick up someone to block. Stevenson broke through two would-be tacklers and raced up the sideline, quickly putting the Patriots just outside of field goal range.

"The first play was a huge play for them, right?" lamented Bills head coach Sean McDermott. "They throw a screen, we're in four under, three-deep defense. We didn't do enough to leverage the formation and make the tackle where we needed to make it."

"That last play was just get the running backs some space so it was a swing pass to me," said Stevenson. "I had three guys blocking on the edge. They did a great job covering those guys up and I tried to make a play."