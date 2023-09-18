7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

7. Pats are now 0-2

For the first time since 2001, the Patriots have started the season 0-2 and will now take to the road to face the New York Jets in Week 3, facing an early must-win divisional contest.

Another loss to Tua and the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium is a tough pill to swallow and it's a result that could have end-of-season ramifications. For now, however, the Patriots will have to try to turn the page and get on track this week.

Offensively, it was another game marred by untimely mistakes and execution. There were flashes but any momentum gained was often quickly lost. The door was open at the end for the second week in a row, but the slow start was too much to overcome. That one final stop and score continue to evade these Patriots.

Defensively it looked ugly early when Miami scored on three of their first four possessions but as is often the case, the Patriots defense got in gear and kept the game within reach for the offense. But as was the case against Philly in Week 1, the offense wasn't able to capitalize on those chances and produced too little too late.