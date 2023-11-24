PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 24, Giants 17
Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott and the running game will provide a much-needed spark coming off the bye, and the defense should have opportunities to create turnovers against Tommy DeVito and Co.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Giants
Eric Moody, ESPN: Patriots
Jason Reid, ESPN: Giants
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Giants
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Patriots 18, Giants 13
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Giants 17, Patriots 16
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 19, Giants 15
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Giants 16, Patriots 13
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Giants 17, Patriots 14
Why Ali is taking the Patriots: There is a legitimate chance the Patriots are in possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after this weekend. If you thought the noise around who's playing QB for New England was loud now, just imagine the rancor that scenario would generate. Now, the Giants have their own set of questions under center, the most immediate being how Tommy DeVito will fare against a Bill Belichick-led defense notorious for befuddling rookie passers (24-6 as Pats HC). Despite all of New England's shortcomings -- and the team has many -- I'll take the G.O.A.T. coach over the kid QB eight times out of 10.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 21, Giants 17
These are two of the bottom teams in the league, both with quarterback issues. Tommy DeVito did play well for the Giants last week, but Bill Belichick has had great success against rookie quarterbacks. The Patriots quarterback situation isn't good either, but I think the Patriots will find a way to win this one.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Giants
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 14, Giants 10
Chris Simms: Giants 16, Patriots 13
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 19, Giants 16
Lots of field goals for two struggling offenses.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Giants 17, Patriots 13
The Giants are coming off a big win over Washington, while New England isn't sure who their starting quarterback will be yet. There's a lot of uncertainty facing the Patriots are they return from the bye week, enough to give the Giants the prediction edge.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Giants 16, Patriots 10
The Patriots should find a way to win this game against a third-string rookie quarterback. But with a messy quarterback situation of their own and a team on the brink of letting go of the rope at 2-8, I don't see how you can pick them to win a game right now. I see a similar game as we saw in Germany, where the Patriots have opportunities but can't make enough winning plays in the end.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer