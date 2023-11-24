PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

Why Ali is taking the Patriots: There is a legitimate chance the Patriots are in possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after this weekend. If you thought the noise around who's playing QB for New England was loud now, just imagine the rancor that scenario would generate. Now, the Giants have their own set of questions under center, the most immediate being how Tommy DeVito will fare against a Bill Belichick-led defense notorious for befuddling rookie passers (24-6 as Pats HC). Despite all of New England's shortcomings -- and the team has many -- I'll take the G.O.A.T. coach over the kid QB eight times out of 10.