Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 11/23: Midseason Review, Giants Preview, 1-on-1 with Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, presented by SERVPRO.

Published: Nov 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM Updated: Nov 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
WK12-2023-ProPredictions (1)PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 24, Giants 17

Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott and the running game will provide a much-needed spark coming off the bye, and the defense should have opportunities to create turnovers against Tommy DeVito and Co.

Related Links

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Chris Fowler, ESPN: Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Giants

Eric Moody, ESPN: Patriots

Jason Reid, ESPN: Giants

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Giants

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Patriots 18, Giants 13

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Giants 17, Patriots 16

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 19, Giants 15

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Giants 16, Patriots 13

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Giants 17, Patriots 14

Why Ali is taking the Patriots: There is a legitimate chance the Patriots are in possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after this weekend. If you thought the noise around who's playing QB for New England was loud now, just imagine the rancor that scenario would generate. Now, the Giants have their own set of questions under center, the most immediate being how Tommy DeVito will fare against a Bill Belichick-led defense notorious for befuddling rookie passers (24-6 as Pats HC). Despite all of New England's shortcomings -- and the team has many -- I'll take the G.O.A.T. coach over the kid QB eight times out of 10.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 21, Giants 17

These are two of the bottom teams in the league, both with quarterback issues. Tommy DeVito did play well for the Giants last week, but Bill Belichick has had great success against rookie quarterbacks. The Patriots quarterback situation isn't good either, but I think the Patriots will find a way to win this one.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patriots

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Giants

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Patriots 14, Giants 10

Chris Simms: Giants 16, Patriots 13

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 19, Giants 16

Lots of field goals for two struggling offenses.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Giants 17, Patriots 13

The Giants are coming off a big win over Washington, while New England isn't sure who their starting quarterback will be yet. There's a lot of uncertainty facing the Patriots are they return from the bye week, enough to give the Giants the prediction edge.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Giants 16, Patriots 10

The Patriots should find a way to win this game against a third-string rookie quarterback. But with a messy quarterback situation of their own and a team on the brink of letting go of the rope at 2-8, I don't see how you can pick them to win a game right now. I see a similar game as we saw in Germany, where the Patriots have opportunities but can't make enough winning plays in the end.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by SERVPRO.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/24: "I think practice is important for every player"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Thanksgiving: Stuffing or Dressing?

We asked Patriots players about a popular Thanksgiving side dish.

Robert Kraft, Patriots Players and Alumni Deliver Thanksgiving Baskets to Families in Need

The New England Patriots Foundation and Goodwill teamed up for the 30th consecutive year to distribute 200 Thanksgiving-themed baskets to families in need at the Goodwill headquarters in Boston on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Robert Kraft, Patriots alumni and players, including David Andrews, Joe Cardona and Ezekiel Elliott, and others, personally delivered the baskets to families' cars.

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Giants defense on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers: "I'm excited about playing the Giants"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Thanksgiving: "I love Mac and Cheese"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising