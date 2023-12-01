PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Why Dan is taking the Chargers: The Bolts appear to be lost. I'm still picking them against a Patriots team plunging to new depths on a weekly basis and perhaps trying out a different starting quarterback. Brandon Staley couldn't ask for a better get-right chance than this one. Then again, maybe Bill Belichick is looking at Staley's squad and sensing the same sort of opportunity for New England, which was last seen falling victim to Tommy DeVito. The potential to field a somewhat-competent offense gives the advantage to Justin Herbert and Co., but they haven't played at that level in a couple weeks.