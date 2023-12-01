Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Nov 30 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 03 - 10:40 AM

Patriots vs. Chargers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Bailey Zappe 11/30: "I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter"

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by SERVPRO.

Published: Dec 01, 2023 at 12:00 PM Updated: Nov 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Chargers 24, Patriots 13

The Patriots average 13.4 points per game, which should make it difficult to keep up with the Chargers, who average 24.4. per game.

Related Links

Bell, ESPN:Chargers

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chargers

Mike Clay, ESPN: Chargers

Chris Fowler, ESPN: Chargers

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chargers

Eric Moody, ESPN: Chargers

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chargers

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chargers

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Chargers 23, Patriots 17

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Chargers 22, Patriots 18

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chargers 23, Patriots 16

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chargers 20, Patriots 16

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Chargers 23, Patriots 17

Why Dan is taking the Chargers: The Bolts appear to be lost. I'm still picking them against a Patriots team plunging to new depths on a weekly basis and perhaps trying out a different starting quarterback. Brandon Staley couldn't ask for a better get-right chance than this one. Then again, maybe Bill Belichick is looking at Staley's squad and sensing the same sort of opportunity for New England, which was last seen falling victim to Tommy DeVito. The potential to field a somewhat-competent offense gives the advantage to Justin Herbert and Co., but they haven't played at that level in a couple weeks.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Chargers 23, Patriots 10

This is a long trip for a Chargers team that has underachieved in a big way. But the Patriots have been even worse. At least the Chargers have a capable quarterback. Even the woeful Chargers pass defense won't wake up the New England offense. The Chargers win it.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Chargers

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Chargers

John Breech, CBS Sports: Chargers

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Chargers

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Chargers

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Chargers

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Chargers 20, Patriots 17

Chris Simms: Chargers 23, Patriots 13

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Chargers 23, Patriots 13

The Patriots offensive struggles continue, even against a Chargers secondary that's been in disarray.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Chargers 21, Patriots 10

Justin Herbert will provide a tough test for a Patriots defense that has had recent issues against the pass. Can the Patriots offense muster enough points to make it interesting? The team's inconsistent play at quarterback is enough to give LA the edge.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Chargers 24, Patriots 16

I believe the Patriots will get a jolt from starting Bailey Zappe. Although he has his own limitations, Zappe is someone different who looks less broken than Mac Jones at this point. Still, I fear the Chargers ability to create big plays against a Pats pass defense that hasn't been particularly good lately. Ultimately, I think the Chargers have too much offense.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by SERVPRO.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Patriots vs. Chargers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Preview: Tonight on Patriots All Access

A look at what to expect tonight on Patriots All Access.  Watch Patriots All Access Friday nights at 7pm on WBZ TV 4.

Jabrill Peppers 12/1: "We all know the standard"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Tyquon Thornton 12/1: "We're all trying to do our job"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/1: "Ready to work"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.

DeVante Parker 12/1: "This is what we need now to finish the season off"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Friday, December 1, 2023.

My Cause My Cleats: Jahlani Tavai on 'Rebuilding Maui'

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai discusses his My Cause My Cleats cause 'Rebuilding Maui'.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising