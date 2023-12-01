PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Chargers 24, Patriots 13
The Patriots average 13.4 points per game, which should make it difficult to keep up with the Chargers, who average 24.4. per game.
Bell, ESPN:Chargers
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chargers
Mike Clay, ESPN: Chargers
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Chargers
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chargers
Eric Moody, ESPN: Chargers
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chargers
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Chargers
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Chargers 23, Patriots 17
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Chargers 22, Patriots 18
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chargers 23, Patriots 16
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Chargers 20, Patriots 16
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Chargers 23, Patriots 17
Why Dan is taking the Chargers: The Bolts appear to be lost. I'm still picking them against a Patriots team plunging to new depths on a weekly basis and perhaps trying out a different starting quarterback. Brandon Staley couldn't ask for a better get-right chance than this one. Then again, maybe Bill Belichick is looking at Staley's squad and sensing the same sort of opportunity for New England, which was last seen falling victim to Tommy DeVito. The potential to field a somewhat-competent offense gives the advantage to Justin Herbert and Co., but they haven't played at that level in a couple weeks.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Chargers 23, Patriots 10
This is a long trip for a Chargers team that has underachieved in a big way. But the Patriots have been even worse. At least the Chargers have a capable quarterback. Even the woeful Chargers pass defense won't wake up the New England offense. The Chargers win it.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Chargers
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Chargers
John Breech, CBS Sports: Chargers
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Chargers
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Chargers
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Chargers
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Chargers 20, Patriots 17
Chris Simms: Chargers 23, Patriots 13
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Chargers 23, Patriots 13
The Patriots offensive struggles continue, even against a Chargers secondary that's been in disarray.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Chargers 21, Patriots 10
Justin Herbert will provide a tough test for a Patriots defense that has had recent issues against the pass. Can the Patriots offense muster enough points to make it interesting? The team's inconsistent play at quarterback is enough to give LA the edge.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Chargers 24, Patriots 16
I believe the Patriots will get a jolt from starting Bailey Zappe. Although he has his own limitations, Zappe is someone different who looks less broken than Mac Jones at this point. Still, I fear the Chargers ability to create big plays against a Pats pass defense that hasn't been particularly good lately. Ultimately, I think the Chargers have too much offense.
