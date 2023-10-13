PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 17, Raiders 13
Tough to invest in the Patriots based on their last two games. Facing what feels like a last-stand type of situation, this is a pick that reflects the belief that there are too many high-character players in the locker room to turn in a third straight dud.
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Raiders
Mike Clay, ESPN: Raiders
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Raiders
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Patriots
Eric Moody, ESPN: Raiders
Jason Reid, ESPN: Raiders
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Raiders
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Raiders 21, Patriots 17
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Raiders 20, Patriots 18
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Raiders 20, Patriots 16
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Raiders 24, Patriots 14
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Raiders 17, Patriots 10
Why Tom is taking the Raiders: The Patriots haven't averaged fewer than 20 points per game since 2000, Bill Belichick's first year on the job. And even that team managed 6.3 more points per game than this year's squad, which, at 11 points per game, is stunningly close to the single-digit mark. I don't know if I can trust the Raiders to coast to victory, but they're trending in a better direction than New England and have a clear talent advantage.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 23, Raiders 20
This pits Josh McDaniels against his former boss in Bill Belichick. The Raiders are coming off a Monday night victory, while the Patriots are coming off two awful losses in a row. But I think the Patriots will get back on track here. There isn't much difference between these teams. New England in an upset.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Raiders
John Breech, CBS Sports: Raiders
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Raiders
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Raiders
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Raiders
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Raiders 21, Patriots 17
Chris Simms: Raiders 20, Patriots 16
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Raiders 19, Patriots 13
Mac Jones and the offense continue to struggle while Jimmy G. and Vegas find just enough to squeak by.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Raiders 24, Patriots 10
The Patriots head back to what has already become a house of horrors for them in Vegas after jarring preseason and regular season losses there in 2022. New England badly needs a win but Vegas' staff and players know what they're up against and have the top-end talent edge on both sides of the ball. Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams are too much for the Patriots to get back on the winning track.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Raiders 20, Patriots 14
As much as I want to see the Patriots get a win, I'm trusting the talent on the Raiders offense more than the current state of things offensively for New England. Almost like a division game, I expect this one to be close with so much familiarity between the two teams.
