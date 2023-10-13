Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 12 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 15 - 01:40 PM

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by SERVPRO.

Oct 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
WK6-2023-ProPredictions (1)PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 17, Raiders 13

Tough to invest in the Patriots based on their last two games. Facing what feels like a last-stand type of situation, this is a pick that reflects the belief that there are too many high-character players in the locker room to turn in a third straight dud.

Related Links

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Raiders

Mike Clay, ESPN: Raiders

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Raiders

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Patriots

Eric Moody, ESPN: Raiders

Jason Reid, ESPN: Raiders

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Raiders

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Raiders 21, Patriots 17

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Raiders 20, Patriots 18

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Raiders 20, Patriots 16

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Raiders 24, Patriots 14

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Raiders 17, Patriots 10

Why Tom is taking the Raiders: The Patriots haven't averaged fewer than 20 points per game since 2000, Bill Belichick's first year on the job. And even that team managed 6.3 more points per game than this year's squad, which, at 11 points per game, is stunningly close to the single-digit mark. I don't know if I can trust the Raiders to coast to victory, but they're trending in a better direction than New England and have a clear talent advantage.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 23, Raiders 20

This pits Josh McDaniels against his former boss in Bill Belichick. The Raiders are coming off a Monday night victory, while the Patriots are coming off two awful losses in a row. But I think the Patriots will get back on track here. There isn't much difference between these teams. New England in an upset.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Raiders

John Breech, CBS Sports: Raiders

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Raiders

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Raiders

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Raiders 21, Patriots 17

Chris Simms: Raiders 20, Patriots 16

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Raiders 19, Patriots 13

Mac Jones and the offense continue to struggle while Jimmy G. and Vegas find just enough to squeak by.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Raiders 24, Patriots 10

The Patriots head back to what has already become a house of horrors for them in Vegas after jarring preseason and regular season losses there in 2022. New England badly needs a win but Vegas' staff and players know what they're up against and have the top-end talent edge on both sides of the ball. Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams are too much for the Patriots to get back on the winning track.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Raiders 20, Patriots 14

As much as I want to see the Patriots get a win, I'm trusting the talent on the Raiders offense more than the current state of things offensively for New England. Almost like a division game, I expect this one to be close with so much familiarity between the two teams.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by SERVPRO.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

Patriots Defense Focusing on Forcing More Turnovers Starting This Week in the Desert 

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

In the next episode of "Tales from the Tailgate" series, we introduce you to comedian Jonathon Gates, who has his tailgate visited by Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins..

Bill Belichick 10/13: "We know them and they know us"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 13, 2023.

J.C. Jackson 10/13: "I'm ready to play this week"

Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson addresses the media on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Saints Recap, Raiders Preview, Adrian Phillips 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots loss against the New Orleans Saints and look ahead to the Week 6 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jabrill Peppers 10/12: "We are going to make the necessary corrections"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Raiders offensive weapons Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams on this episode of the Belestrator.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising