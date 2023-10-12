10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Takeaways

If there's a stat that has been most jarring for the Patriots, it's their -8 turnover ratio that ranks them 31st in the league. It tells a story for both sides of the ball. Offensively, they're tied for the second-most giveaways (10) and defensively they are at the bottom of the league, forcing just two takeaways which both came in the first two weeks of the season, a Jabrill Peppers forced fumble in Week 1, and a Christian Gonzalez interception in Week 2. Since then, the takeaways have dried up and the giveaways have increased, as the Patriots themselves have hurt themselves by allowing games to spin out of their control.

Last year, the Patriots had 30 takeaways, second-best in the league and a big reason why they could exploit some of the lesser quarterbacks they faced and pick up some needed wins. WIthout those takeaways this year the results have been decidedly lopsided of late.

The Raiders could be just what the Patriots need, as they lead the league with eight interceptions and have just four total takeaways themselves. One of these defenses is going to step up and force some takeaways and it's likely that team will win this game.

Jimmy G.

Old friend Jimmy G. leads the league with seven interceptions as his usual ball security has taken a hit in his first year with Vegas. Still, Jimmy's experience and quick release are assets that can do damage to a Patriots defense that had trouble pressuring the quarterback last week. Without Matthew Judon the Patriots will be forced to be more aggressive with their blitzes, and Garoppolo has taken seven sacks in his last two games under center after taking zero in his first two games of the season.

Garoppolo has a 63.4 passer rating with a touchdown and two interceptions when blitzed and a 46.2 rating with one touchdown and three interceptions when under pressure. It seems clear that the Patriots have to get to Jimmy and get there quickly and then they could force some game-changing plays that have been absent over the last three weeks.

Containing Josh Jacobs

Not to be forgotten, the 2022 NFL rushing champ Josh Jacobs (1,635 yards) remains another potent threat for the Patriots to deal with. This year, Jacobs has gotten off to a much slower start, at least on the ground, picking up just 235 yards and two touchdowns with a 2.9 yard-per-attempt average. He's going to get his 20 carries against the Patriots and while New England's run defense hasn't been one of the biggest problems on the team, they've been stuck near the middle of the league, 16th in rushing yards allowed, 12th in average rush EPA allowed and eighth in yards-per-attempt allowed.

With so much attention focused on Adams and getting to Jimmy G. it could open the door to a breakout game from Jacobs if the Patriots aren't careful. Last year he had 93 yards on 22 carries.

"[Josh] Jacobs, 2,000 yards from scrimmage last year, leads the league in receiving this year with running backs," assessed Belichick. "So, he's had a little more production in the passing game this year than in the running game, but he's been very productive, hard guy to handle."

Special play needed

After coming in 32nd in special teams DVOA the Patriots took strides to improve the units but five weeks into the season they are back at the bottom of the league's DVOA rankings. Part of that is due to missed field goals, as rookie Chad Ryland is 4-of-8 on the season, missing another one last week against the Saints. The absence of returner Marcus Jones has also had an impact, but even standout play from Brenden Schooler and the addition of Chris Board along with the long-term reliability of Matthew Slater haven't been enough to help the Patriots consistently win the third phase.

They'll need to be better this week as they're going up against one of the better special teams groups in the league, ranking 12th in DVOA. The Raiders' specialists are especially effective, earning praise from Bill Belichick.

"[Daniel] Carlson, may be behind [Justin] Tucker, but that's about it," said Belichick. "This guy's a tremendous kicker and [AJ] Cole, a tremendous punter, so two specialists that are as good as anybody we'll see."

Daniel Carlson has made 5-of-7 field goal attempts this year, with two misses coming from beyond 50 yards.

Careful of Josh

Josh McDaniels' intimate knowledge of the Patriots is a factor each time the team faces him and while his familiarity with the team will certainly be lessened in his second season away from the team, McDaniels still has a set of values and ideas that will come into play. Perhaps a big one will be his willingness to throw some trick plays at the Patriots. We saw plenty of those while he was the offensive coordinator here and even last week McDaniels tried to call a double pass that was snuffed out by the Packers.

With Jakobi Meyers' former quarterback resume and ability to throw the ball, it could be an appetizing option for McDaniels to let the former Patriot throw a potential dagger against his old team. The Patriots defense must have excellent awareness for potential trickeration.

All the former Patriots

The list of former Patriots both on the staff and roster include some very notable names from New England's past like Brandon Bolden, Danny Amendola, Mick Lombardi and Patrick Graham. That kind of institutional knowledge can be a double-edged sword, as they know the Patriots but the Patriots also know them and what their preferences are.

"Vegas, this is a team we certainly have a good level of familiarity with – eight guys on the coaching staff, five scouts, nine players, whatever it is," said Belichick. "A lot of guys that have been here that I've worked with, we've worked with. Josh [McDaniels] has done a good job here molding the team together here, great tradition, great franchise with the Raiders and that organization, going back to Al [Davis] and all the success that they had throughout their storied history."