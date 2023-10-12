Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Along with that play were two touchdown drives in the second quarter, where the Patriots hit several Bill O'Brien staples to move the ball down the field. Things like gun-action passes and in-breakers to the tight ends with O'Brien scheming open routes out of bunch formations, along with better protection, got things rolling in a positive direction.

Look, these are professional football players, and it's much deeper than pumping them up with highlights. Still, you can't let the negativity permeate the locker room. It's two lousy games, a mini-trend, but not a season-long trend yet, so stop the bleeding before it spirals.

O'Brien also publicly stated that they'll make schematic changes, but the sense in the locker room is that those changes will be more subtle rather than drastic shifts, while the team is sticking with quarterback Mac Jones for now. The bottom line is this team is like a basketball player in a shooting slump who has to keep shooting with the mentality that, eventually, the shots will start to fall, even if that's wishful thinking.

Here are our keys to victory for the Patriots as they head to Las Vegas for a matchup with the Raiders (2-3) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offensive Key - Take Back Control of the Line of Scrimmage in Winnable Matchup, Don't Let Raiders Star EDGE Maxx Crosby Beat You

For the Patriots to turn things around offensively, it starts up front with the offensive line.

The quarterback and receivers aren't good enough to be a one-dimensional unit that can't run the ball and doesn't have time to let plays develop. Plus, Jones looks sped up from a processing standpoint and isn't trusting the pocket to throw from a solid base, which is making his already limited arm talent look even worse — it has to get better, and it is time for first-year offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to make his money.