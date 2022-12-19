8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Pats D opens the door

After falling into a 17-3 hole the Patriots had no margin for error and that's when their defense took the game over, shutting down Derek Carr and the potent Vegas offense in the second half. Dugger's pick-six kicked the party off and from that point the defense played some of their best football of the season, forcing three consecutive punts after the big play.

That opened the door for the Patriots offense to take the lead, but after two field-goal drives Hunter Henry would have a third-down pass go through his hands that forced their first punt since the start of the third quarter. But again the defense delivered, with Josh Uche's third-down pressure helping force a fourth-straight Raiders punt.

With just over five minutes remaining Mac Jones and the Patriots offense got the ball back down just one point and they'd finally find their clutch. On second down Mac hit Jakobi Meyers for a 39-yard gain then Stevenson broke off a 34-yard touchdown run on the very next play. It gave New England their first lead of the game when Meyers' two-pointer was tacked on successfully as well, 24-17. Just like that, the Patriots unexpectedly took the lead.