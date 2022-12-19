Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown.
- Kyle Dugger has two touchdowns in 2022; responsible for three of the five defensive scores.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson sets career-high with second 100-yard game of 2022.
PATRIOTS SCORE ON DEFENSE FOR FIFTH TIME IN 2022 AND FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK
The Patriots scored on defense for the fifth time in 2022, tied with Arizona for the most in 2022. The Patriots six non-offensive touchdowns are the most in 2022 (including DB Marcus Jones' punt return for a TD). DB Kyle Dugger picked off a QB Derek Carr pass in the third quarter and returned it 13 yards for a score. The Patriots record for most defensive scores in a season is six in 2007 and 2003. The Patriots have had five defensive touchdowns in a season seven times – 2022, 2019, 2012, 2010, 2001, 1992 and 1961
PATRIOTS DEFENISVE TOUCHDOWNS IN 2022
- S Kyle Dugger 13-yard interception return at Las Vegas on Dec. 18.
- DB Jack Jones returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at Green Bay on Oct. 2
- S Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown vs. Detroit on Oct. 9.
- CB Jonathan Jones returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6.
- LB Raekwon McMillan returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown at Arizona (12/12).
PATRIOTS HAVE 48 SACKS SO FAR IN 2022
The Patriots now have 48 sacks for the year. The Patriots are on pace to finish with 58 sacks. If the Patriots continue the current pace they will finish tied for the second-most sacks in team history to the 66 sacks recorded in 1963. The Patriots also had 58 sacks in 1977. The most sacks the team has had under Bill Belichick is 49 sacks in 2015.
PATRIOTS ADD TO THIRD QUARTER SCORING
The Patriots scored 10 points in the third quarter and now have 98 third quarter points, second to Kansas City's 110 third quarter points.
PATRIOTS RECORD SEASON-HIGH WITH 206 YARDS RUSHING
The Patriots gained a season-high 206 yards rushing. It is the 19th time under Bill Belichick that the team has rushed for at least 200 yards, and the first time since gaining 222 yards rushing at Buffalo on Dec. 6, 2021.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
KYLE DUGGER SCORES SECOND TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON
DB Kyle Dugger picked off a QB Derek Carr pass in the third quarter and returned it 13 yards for his second touchdown of the season. He returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown in the win vs. Detroit on Oct. 9. Dugger is the first Patriots defensive player with two touchdowns in a season since CB Stephon Gilmore in 2019. The Patriots have never had a defensive player finish with more than two touchdowns on defense in a season since 1970.
KYLE DUGGER HAS PLAYED A MAJOR ROLE IN THREE OF THE FIVE DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS
In addition to the pick returned for a touchdown against the Raiders and the 59-yard fumble return vs. Detroit, Dugger forced a fumble after a short reception by WR DeAndre Hopkins and LB Raekwon McMillan returned the ball 23 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter at Arizona (12/12).
RB RHAMONDRE STEVENSON GOES OVER 100 YARDS FOR SECOND TIME IN 2022
RB Rhamondre Stevenson went over 100 yards for the second time in 2022 and for the fourth time in his career after finishing with a career-high 172 yards on 19 carries for 9.1-yards per carry. His previous high was 161 yards rushing vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, 2022. Stevenson's 172-yards are the most by a Patriots player since LeGarrette Blount had 189 yards rushing vs. Buffalo on Dec. 29, 2013.
STEVENSON AVERAGES 6-YDS PER CARRY THREE TIMES IN 2022
Stevenson has averaged at least 6.0 yards per carry in three games so far in 2022 with a 6.1 average (12-73) vs. Baltimore (9/25) and a 6.4 average (25-161) vs. Detroit (10/9) in addition to the 9.1-yards per carry against the Raiders. The last Patriots player to have three games averaging 6.0-yards per carry in a single season was Dion Lewis in 2017. The most games in a season for the Patriots with a 6.0-yard average is RB Carl Garrett with four games in 1969.
STEVENSON HAS 34-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN
Stevenson had a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, the longest touchdown run of his career. His previous best was a 31-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022.
LB JOSH UCHE RECORDS 6 SACKS IN A THREE GAME SPAN
LB Josh Uche sacked QB Derek Carr for a 5-yard loss in the fourth quarter for his 11th sack of the season. He now has six sacks in a three-game span, second most in team history. Uche had 2 sacks vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1, 3 sacks at Arizona on Dec. 12 and his 1 sack against the Raiders. Andre Tippett holds the team record with 7 sacks in a three-game span.
UCHE LEADS THE NFL IN SACKS SINCE WEEK 8
Uche has registered 11 sacks in the last seven games. Since Week 8 of the season, he is the NFL leader in sacks with 11. Javon Hargrave of Philadelphia is second with 9 sacks.
FOLK EXTENDS STREAK UNDER 40 TO 59
K Nick Folk extended his streak to 59 straight field goals under 40 yards with a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter. His last miss under 40 yards was a 31-yard field goal attempt on Oct. 12, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 40 yards is 70 by Baltimore's Justin Tucker (2016-2020).
FOLK REACHES 30 FIELD GOALS FOR FIFTH SEASON
Folk kicked three field goals and has 30 for the season. He is now one of six NFL players with at least five seasons with 30 field goals.
THREE-PHASE THREAT
DB Marcus Jones continued as a three-phase threat, playing on defense, offense and special teams. He started at cornerback and recorded four tackles, a pass defensed and a special teams tackle. He also returned three punts for 25 yards.
MEYERS SCORES ON FOURTH 2-POINT PLAY OF HIS CAREER TO TIE TEAM RECORD
Jakobi Meyers scored on a 2-point play in the fourth quarter for his fourth career 2-point play to tie Julian Edelman and Gino Cappelletti for the team's all-time career high with four 2-point conversions.
LINEUP NOTES
- DL Christian Barmore played in his first game since Oct. 16 at Cleveland after being activated to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list.
- WR Jakobi Meyers returned to action and the starting lineup after missing one game due to injury.
- DB Marcus Jones made his second career start. His other start was vs. Buffalo on Dec.1.
- RB Kevin Harris made his first NFL start.