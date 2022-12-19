Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

KYLE DUGGER SCORES SECOND TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON

DB Kyle Dugger picked off a QB Derek Carr pass in the third quarter and returned it 13 yards for his second touchdown of the season. He returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown in the win vs. Detroit on Oct. 9. Dugger is the first Patriots defensive player with two touchdowns in a season since CB Stephon Gilmore in 2019. The Patriots have never had a defensive player finish with more than two touchdowns on defense in a season since 1970.

KYLE DUGGER HAS PLAYED A MAJOR ROLE IN THREE OF THE FIVE DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWNS

In addition to the pick returned for a touchdown against the Raiders and the 59-yard fumble return vs. Detroit, Dugger forced a fumble after a short reception by WR DeAndre Hopkins and LB Raekwon McMillan returned the ball 23 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter at Arizona (12/12).

RB RHAMONDRE STEVENSON GOES OVER 100 YARDS FOR SECOND TIME IN 2022

RB Rhamondre Stevenson went over 100 yards for the second time in 2022 and for the fourth time in his career after finishing with a career-high 172 yards on 19 carries for 9.1-yards per carry. His previous high was 161 yards rushing vs. Detroit on Oct. 9, 2022. Stevenson's 172-yards are the most by a Patriots player since LeGarrette Blount had 189 yards rushing vs. Buffalo on Dec. 29, 2013.

STEVENSON AVERAGES 6-YDS PER CARRY THREE TIMES IN 2022

Stevenson has averaged at least 6.0 yards per carry in three games so far in 2022 with a 6.1 average (12-73) vs. Baltimore (9/25) and a 6.4 average (25-161) vs. Detroit (10/9) in addition to the 9.1-yards per carry against the Raiders. The last Patriots player to have three games averaging 6.0-yards per carry in a single season was Dion Lewis in 2017. The most games in a season for the Patriots with a 6.0-yard average is RB Carl Garrett with four games in 1969.

STEVENSON HAS 34-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN

Stevenson had a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, the longest touchdown run of his career. His previous best was a 31-yard touchdown run at Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022.

LB JOSH UCHE RECORDS 6 SACKS IN A THREE GAME SPAN

LB Josh Uche sacked QB Derek Carr for a 5-yard loss in the fourth quarter for his 11th sack of the season. He now has six sacks in a three-game span, second most in team history. Uche had 2 sacks vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1, 3 sacks at Arizona on Dec. 12 and his 1 sack against the Raiders. Andre Tippett holds the team record with 7 sacks in a three-game span.

UCHE LEADS THE NFL IN SACKS SINCE WEEK 8

Uche has registered 11 sacks in the last seven games. Since Week 8 of the season, he is the NFL leader in sacks with 11. Javon Hargrave of Philadelphia is second with 9 sacks.

FOLK EXTENDS STREAK UNDER 40 TO 59

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 59 straight field goals under 40 yards with a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter. His last miss under 40 yards was a 31-yard field goal attempt on Oct. 12, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 40 yards is 70 by Baltimore's Justin Tucker (2016-2020).

FOLK REACHES 30 FIELD GOALS FOR FIFTH SEASON

Folk kicked three field goals and has 30 for the season. He is now one of six NFL players with at least five seasons with 30 field goals.

THREE-PHASE THREAT

DB Marcus Jones continued as a three-phase threat, playing on defense, offense and special teams. He started at cornerback and recorded four tackles, a pass defensed and a special teams tackle. He also returned three punts for 25 yards.

MEYERS SCORES ON FOURTH 2-POINT PLAY OF HIS CAREER TO TIE TEAM RECORD