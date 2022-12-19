Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

Although it wasn't Mac's best day from an accuracy standpoint, his 39-yard completion to Meyers was the big play in what should've gone down as a game-winning drive. The Raiders defense showed a zero blitz before the snap, but fell into a post-safety zone after the snap, which left Meyers wide-open up the seam for a chunk play in a clutch moment.

The Patriots need their quarterback to be better than he was on Sunday, especially against a defense that ranks 31st in expected points added per pass attempt. But he made some throws in the comeback to help New England take the lead in the fourth quarter.

6. Patriots Run Defense Rights the Ship to Hold Josh Jacobs to 93 Yards on 22 Rush Attempts

Early on, the Patriots were favoring stopping the Raiders passing game by playing most downs out of two-high shells initially. Sometimes, they'd add the extra hat into the box to form a post-safety structure. But the main game-plan was early-down quarters and cover-two schemes where they were a man short in the box. Although it felt like they got run on in the first half, that was a choice they made to get the Raiders passing game out of sink. Once Vegas began pounding the rock, the Patriots seemed to adjust to more pre-snap single-high coverages to slow down Jacobs. Again, the ending puts a damper on a well-executed defensive game plan.

7. Blocked Punt Before Halftime Puts Another Blemish on Patriots Special Teams

The Patriots special teams has been a bit shaky of late with a blocked punt, their fourth in two seasons, setting up the Raiders offense up on the Patriots 20-yard line, leading directly to a touchdown. On the play, it appeared that the Pats protection unit was still getting organized when the ball was snapped, indicating that not everyone was on the same page. The short kickoffs since incumbent punter Jake Bailey went on injured reserve are also on our radar. Playing with fire, and suggesting that this team should want the former All-Pro back for the final three games.

8. Pool Reports Says Inconclusive Evidence on Keelan Cole's Controversial Touchdown

According to a pool report compiled by ESPN's Mike Reiss, the NFL's VP of Officiating Walt Anderson had this to say about the call on the field standing for a Raiders touchdown: