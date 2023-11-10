PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Why Brooke is taking the Colts: Not much is going right for the Patriots, who are navigating a tempestuous week. Their 2-7 record is tied for Bill Belichick's worst through nine games in his career as a head coach. Mac Jones is having his worst season behind a permeable offensive line. Plus, the defense ranks in the bottom third of the league in most categories. None of this bodes well for New England. However, there aren't a ton of things going right for Indianapolis, either. The Colts feature the seventh-best scoring offense but have struggled to win; if not for Kenny Moore's pair of pick-sixes last week, it's quite possible Indy is sitting with three wins. Gardner Minshew must find a way to protect the ball and get it into the hands of his stud running backs and big-bodied wideout Michael Pittman Jr. This game feels entirely unpredictable, and the fact that it's being played in Frankfurt only adds to the madness, but I'm leaning toward the Colts.