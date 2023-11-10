PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 24, Colts 13
Patriots gewinnen! Thanks to former Patriot and current German broadcaster Markus Kuhn for the translation. A pro-Patriots crowd is expected and that might be just what the team needs to generate some good vibes … and better on-field performance.
Stephania Bell, ESPN: Colts
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Colts
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Colts
Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Patriots
Eric Moody, ESPN: Colts
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Colts 20, Patriots 17
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Colts 21, Patriots 19
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Colts 22, Patriots 20
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Colts 24, Patriots 21
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Colts 26, Patriots 20
Why Brooke is taking the Colts: Not much is going right for the Patriots, who are navigating a tempestuous week. Their 2-7 record is tied for Bill Belichick's worst through nine games in his career as a head coach. Mac Jones is having his worst season behind a permeable offensive line. Plus, the defense ranks in the bottom third of the league in most categories. None of this bodes well for New England. However, there aren't a ton of things going right for Indianapolis, either. The Colts feature the seventh-best scoring offense but have struggled to win; if not for Kenny Moore's pair of pick-sixes last week, it's quite possible Indy is sitting with three wins. Gardner Minshew must find a way to protect the ball and get it into the hands of his stud running backs and big-bodied wideout Michael Pittman Jr. This game feels entirely unpredictable, and the fact that it's being played in Frankfurt only adds to the madness, but I'm leaning toward the Colts.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Colts 20, Patriots 14
The Patriots are reeling and there is talk Bill Belichick could be in trouble. I don't buy it, but that's not a good thing to have hanging over this team. The Colts beat the Panthers last week, thanks to their defense with two touchdowns off picks. The offense didn't do much, but the Patriots don't do much on offense either. This will be a low-scoring game won by the Colts.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Colts
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Colts
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Colts
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Colts 23, Patriots 17
Chris Simms: Colts 23, Patriots 20
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 17
Patriots come back from Germany with a win thanks to some takeaways from the defense.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 23, Colts 17
The international change of scenery does a bunch of good for the Patriots, as they pull out a much needed win in Germany thanks to continued ascendance from Rhamondre Stevenson.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 24
I've been leaning Colts all week because they've been the better team this season. But, after a shaky week back home, the vibes are good for the Patriots now that they're in Germany, and they should have the crowd on their side. I think the Patriots use this trip to feel good about themselves heading into the bye week.
