Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Fri Nov 10 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 12 - 07:55 AM

Photos: Pics from the practice field - Week 10, sponsored by Keches Law Group

PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Patriots touch down in Germany

Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Patriots Hold Practice at DFB Campus in Frankfurt, Germany 

Belestrator: Breaking Down the Defensive Playmakers for the Colts

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats vs. the Colts in Germany

Patriots vs. Colts: 10 Factors to Watch in Frankfurt

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Patriots Gameday Poster Series

Week 10 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Colts

Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

International Game Preview: Patriots vs. Colts

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Stoneham High School's Bob Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

Patriots Mailbag: Where Do the Pats Stand at Quarterback Nine Games Into the Season?

After Further Review: What Went Wrong for the Patriots Offense, Defense in Loss to the Commanders

PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, presented by SERVPRO.

Nov 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
WK10-2023-ProPredictions (1)PDC

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 24, Colts 13

Patriots gewinnen! Thanks to former Patriot and current German broadcaster Markus Kuhn for the translation. A pro-Patriots crowd is expected and that might be just what the team needs to generate some good vibes … and better on-field performance.

Related Links

Stephania Bell, ESPN: Colts

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Colts

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Colts

Kimberly Martin, ESPN: Patriots

Eric Moody, ESPN: Colts

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Colts 20, Patriots 17

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Colts 21, Patriots 19

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Colts 22, Patriots 20

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Colts 24, Patriots 21

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Colts 26, Patriots 20

Why Brooke is taking the Colts: Not much is going right for the Patriots, who are navigating a tempestuous week. Their 2-7 record is tied for Bill Belichick's worst through nine games in his career as a head coach. Mac Jones is having his worst season behind a permeable offensive line. Plus, the defense ranks in the bottom third of the league in most categories. None of this bodes well for New England. However, there aren't a ton of things going right for Indianapolis, either. The Colts feature the seventh-best scoring offense but have struggled to win; if not for Kenny Moore's pair of pick-sixes last week, it's quite possible Indy is sitting with three wins. Gardner Minshew must find a way to protect the ball and get it into the hands of his stud running backs and big-bodied wideout Michael Pittman Jr. This game feels entirely unpredictable, and the fact that it's being played in Frankfurt only adds to the madness, but I'm leaning toward the Colts.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Colts 20, Patriots 14

The Patriots are reeling and there is talk Bill Belichick could be in trouble. I don't buy it, but that's not a good thing to have hanging over this team. The Colts beat the Panthers last week, thanks to their defense with two touchdowns off picks. The offense didn't do much, but the Patriots don't do much on offense either. This will be a low-scoring game won by the Colts.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Colts

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Colts

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Colts

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Colts 23, Patriots 17

Chris Simms: Colts 23, Patriots 20

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 20, Colts 17

Patriots come back from Germany with a win thanks to some takeaways from the defense.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 23, Colts 17

The international change of scenery does a bunch of good for the Patriots, as they pull out a much needed win in Germany thanks to continued ascendance from Rhamondre Stevenson.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 27, Colts 24

I've been leaning Colts all week because they've been the better team this season. But, after a shaky week back home, the vibes are good for the Patriots now that they're in Germany, and they should have the crowd on their side. I think the Patriots use this trip to feel good about themselves heading into the bye week.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Cowboys

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots at Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by SERVPRO.
news

PRO Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Eagles

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by SERVPRO.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

PRO Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Patriots Hold Practice at DFB Campus in Frankfurt, Germany 

Patriots touch down in Germany

Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/10

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats vs. the Colts in Germany

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 11/10: "I love coming over here and playing in Europe"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers 11/10: "There's only one goal and that's to come away with a win"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Mac Jones 11/10: "We've made progress, we just have to finish these games"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson 11/10: "This trip can definitely be good for us"

Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott address the media on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/10: "Preparing for the game"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick on Playing in Germany: "I hope we give them a lot to cheer about"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 10, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising