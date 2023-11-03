Official website of the New England Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, presented by SERVPRO.

Nov 03, 2023 at 12:00 PM
New England Patriots
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, presented by SERVPRO.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 24, Commanders 17

Not having to face Montez Sweat and Chase Young was a trade-deadline gift for New England.

Stephania Bell, ESPN:Patriots

Matt Bowen, ESPN:Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots

Chris Fowler, ESPN: Commanders

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Kimberly Martin, ESPN:Commanders

Eric Moody, ESPN:Commanders

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN:Patriots

Seth Wickersham, ESPN:Patriots

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Patriots 20, Commanders 16

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Patriots 22, Commanders 21

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 24, Commanders 20

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 22, Commanders 16

Tom Blair, NFL.com: Patriots 22, Commanders 16

Why Ali is taking the Patriots: The past several days have been a doozy for the Commanders: They were swept by the Eagles, fell to 0-3 in the division and traded away their two starting edge rushers. The Patriots, meanwhile, lost their top receiver to a season-ending injury and dropped their sixth game in eight tries. At least there's a sliver of a silver lining for New England? I'm banking on Washington's roster upheaval having the bigger impact in the locker room and on the field Sunday, allowing Bill Belichick's group to eke out a messy win at home.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Patriots 24, Commanders 16

The Commanders have major issues on defense, and then traded away their two top edge players this week. But the New England offense is limited. So what gives? I think at home the Patriots are the pick. When two bad teams meet, take the home team, especially against one with a bad defense.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Commanders

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Commanders

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Commanders

Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Patriots 24, Commanders 20

Chris Simms: Patriots 24, Commanders 20

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 20, Commanders 19

The Patriots squeak out a win thanks to some turnovers from Washington's Sam Howell.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Commanders 27, Patriots 23

Tough game to call, the Patriots are getting slammed with more injuries and the Commanders just traded away arguably their two best run defenders. I'm going to go with Washington here, based simply on their remaining offensive weaponry. Their boom or bust style could be dangerous, but the Patriots defense have not been ballhawks this year and every defense has held the Patriots offense under 30. Washington gets the big plays they need on offense.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Commanders 20, Patriots 17

My fear in this game is the aggressive mindset of the Commanders offense and the interior pressure for Washington's defense. Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is bringing the Chiefs playbook to Washington, and that scheme has given Belichick's defense problems. Washington makes a few more plays on offense to get the win.

