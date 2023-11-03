PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 24, Commanders 17
Not having to face Montez Sweat and Chase Young was a trade-deadline gift for New England.
Stephania Bell, ESPN:Patriots
Matt Bowen, ESPN:Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Commanders
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Kimberly Martin, ESPN:Commanders
Eric Moody, ESPN:Commanders
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN:Patriots
Seth Wickersham, ESPN:Patriots
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Patriots 20, Commanders 16
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Patriots 22, Commanders 21
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Patriots 24, Commanders 20
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Patriots 22, Commanders 16
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Patriots 22, Commanders 16
Why Ali is taking the Patriots: The past several days have been a doozy for the Commanders: They were swept by the Eagles, fell to 0-3 in the division and traded away their two starting edge rushers. The Patriots, meanwhile, lost their top receiver to a season-ending injury and dropped their sixth game in eight tries. At least there's a sliver of a silver lining for New England? I'm banking on Washington's roster upheaval having the bigger impact in the locker room and on the field Sunday, allowing Bill Belichick's group to eke out a messy win at home.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 24, Commanders 16
The Commanders have major issues on defense, and then traded away their two top edge players this week. But the New England offense is limited. So what gives? I think at home the Patriots are the pick. When two bad teams meet, take the home team, especially against one with a bad defense.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Commanders
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Commanders
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Commanders
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Patriots
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Patriots 24, Commanders 20
Chris Simms: Patriots 24, Commanders 20
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, Commanders 19
The Patriots squeak out a win thanks to some turnovers from Washington's Sam Howell.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Commanders 27, Patriots 23
Tough game to call, the Patriots are getting slammed with more injuries and the Commanders just traded away arguably their two best run defenders. I'm going to go with Washington here, based simply on their remaining offensive weaponry. Their boom or bust style could be dangerous, but the Patriots defense have not been ballhawks this year and every defense has held the Patriots offense under 30. Washington gets the big plays they need on offense.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Commanders 20, Patriots 17
My fear in this game is the aggressive mindset of the Commanders offense and the interior pressure for Washington's defense. Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is bringing the Chiefs playbook to Washington, and that scheme has given Belichick's defense problems. Washington makes a few more plays on offense to get the win.
