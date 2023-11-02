Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Rhamondre on Track?

Rhamondre Stevenson hasn't had a true breakout game yet this season, but in recent weeks he's showed signs of life, starting with his big catch-and-run that set up the game-winning touchdown against the Bills. He followed that up with some tough running against the Dolphins that saw him post a season-high for average yards after contact (3.2). A rejuvenated rushing attack is one of the forgotten ways for the offense to get more production. Washington's two biggest losses of the season saw them surrender their largest rushing yardage totals, a sign of teams both scoring and putting games away on the ground. That could be a nice formula for the Patriots as well.

Mac without Bourne

Kendrick Bourne landed on IR this week, another in a long list of buzzkill injuries this season. Bourne was having a career season and now he'll enter free agency next spring coming off a major knee surgery. It's frustrating all around, especially for a player who was finally producing like many thought he could if he only got the chance. What's next for Mac Jones without his latest favorite target? Bourne provided excellent run-after-catch ability and with the dearth of explosive plays from the offense, those big pickups by Bourne will be missed. The Patriots have to find another way to generate some chunk plays, especially going up against an offense that won't be afraid to take their shots downfield.

"Kendrick's a very good person to have out there in terms of energy and stuff, and also just from a leadership standpoint," said Mac this week. "I think the young guys and old guys have a great chance, a great opportunity for us to work together, go out there and create some explosive plays and see what we can do to kind of get this thing rolling."

Rise of Tyquan? Boutte?

Who will step up without Bourne, as well as potentially DeVante Parker? On the inside, it's a good bet that Juju Smith-Schuster will see a renewed spike in snaps. Juju hasn't made a major impact yet despite scoring his first touchdown of the season last week, but now the offense needs him to step up to replace some of Bourne's slot snaps. If Parker can't go it could open the door for Tyquan Thornton, who was a healthy scratch last week as he's struggled to get on the field and carve out a role since returning from IR. Thornton's speed remains intriguing and perhaps thrusting him back into the fire is the only way to break him out. Finally comes Kayshon Boutte, who had a promising preseason and already was forced to fill in for Parker in Week 1. Now, Boutte could get a chance to show what he has inside, a spot where he's better equipped. As Bill O'Brien said on Tuesday of this week, "It's a big week for the receivers."

"I think this week of practice will be really good to see who wants it, who wants to go out there and compete and who wants to pay attention to the details and work to get on the same page, the spacing, the depth, the splits and all that stuff," said Mac on Wednesday. "As a quarterback, that's what I'm going to focus on is helping them understand how important that is for me to have success, and that ultimately gives them success."