NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Kyle Dugger – Dugger should be the kind of young player the team looks to retain as a potential foundational piece at safety. He hasn't made as many big plays this season as he did in 2022, but he remains an excellent tackler and showed his value when he handled the communication role after Ja'Whaun Bentley left the Dolphins game. He won't come cheap but at some point the Patriots need to form a young nucleus to build around. Dugger would be a good start.

Josh Uche – Uche has yet to build off the strong finish to his 2022 season and now is dealing with injuries that knocked him out of the last two games. Health has been a concern throughout his career, and in New England he's been mostly a situational pass rusher as Belichick appears unwilling to allow him to play consistently on early downs. Unless the Patriots plan on a scheme change, I'd lean toward allowing Uche to walk.

Mike Onwenu – Onwenu has been effective at both guard and tackle during his career and as a four-year starter should be in line for a healthy payday come the offseason. Given the amount of offensive linemen the team has drafted the last two years, the team shouldn't overextend to retain him provided they are confident one of the youngsters can step in. The Patriots spent big on guards Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney in the recent past and soon regretted it, even though both were excellent players. Guard is not a premium position and as good as Onwenu has been dollars could be better spent elsewhere.

Hunter Henry – Henry was one of the few members of the 2021 free agent class that panned out, but he will be 29 when free agency arrives and has plenty of wear and tear on his body. If he's willing to take a short-term deal with little guaranteed money beyond 2024 (perhaps even a franchise tag) it would make sense to retain him. But who could fault him if he's looking to cash in on what could be his last kick at the can?

Kendrick Bourne – The torn ACL is unfortunate for a guy who was trending upward heading toward the open market, but it may make him easier to retain. A one-year deal could be in his future as he works his way back to full health. His energy and attitude seemed to be at a higher level in 2023 and could be helpful if a youth movement is in store at receiver.

Trent Brown – When Brown plays and is motivated he's a serviceable option at either tackle spot. The problem is that too often isn't the case. Belichick gave him an extra $2 million earlier this season to add some motivation to stay on the field, and he's been pretty consistent. The Patriots can and should find a better alternative, however.

Anfernee Jennings – Jennings was inactive for the first two games and only after injuries knocked Matthew Judon and Keion White out of the equation did he get a chance to play regularly. For the most part he's been solid, particularly while setting the edge against the run. Like Uche he's probably not ideally suited to be a three-down player, but he's shown some value with his physicality and wouldn't be a bad piece to retain.

Jalen Mills – Mills has been reduced to a bit role as a backup safety and hasn't made much of an impact in 2023. He's unlikely return.

Mike Gesicki – The same could be said of Gesicki, who hasn't been a factor for most of the season other than his game-winning touchdown against Buffalo.