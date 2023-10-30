New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Receiver

Bourne has been one bright spot for the offense this year and it's clear that there's no easy way to make up for his on-field production and off-field energy.

"KB is a great teammate and a great friend of mine," said Mac Jones after the game. "He does a great job coming to work and staying positive. I have a lot of love for KB, I hope he's OK. I didn't see him in there, but I really do. Off the field, he's one of my best friends, honestly. So I have a lot of respect for him and his family and everybody. So I hope he's OK."

Bourne's played a fairly balanced role in the offense, with about two-thirds of his snaps coming on the outside and one-third coming in the slot. That kind of balance is hard to reproduce, but the obvious choices to fill in are Juju Smith-Schuster and Kayshon Boutte. Smith-Schuster had barely played in the game against Miami until Bourne was lost, then put up a touchdown in 18 snaps. In his 211 snaps this season he's had similar inside-outside balance to Bourne.

Boutte hasn't been active for a game since Week 1 when he filled in for Parker as the primary X-receiver. Boutte is not that kind of a primary outside receiver, and now, with a need in the slot, it could be just the kind of opportunity he needs to get back into the lineup. And at 2-6, the time has arrived for getting young players as many snaps as possible as the team feels out which players will be part of the future. Boutte is certainly one of those players.

The Patriots played one game already this season without DeVante Parker but he's a unique big-bodied outside receiver with no comparable backup. There are two choices to consider. The first is Jalen Reagor, who was promoted from the practice squad last week and split snaps at the X-receiver spot with Parker against the Bills. Reagor's snap totals increased against Miami, playing 58 percent of them, however in two games he has just one catch on three targets. In theory, the former first-rounder's speed should benefit the offense, but thus far Reagor has yet to put up any production outside one catch against Buffalo.