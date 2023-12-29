PRO Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Why Brooke is taking the Bills: I'm sure Bill Belichick and the Patriots would love nothing more than to make the Bills sweat out a potential playoff berth for one more week, but that's easier said than done. Because while the Pats' defense has allowed just 15.7 points and 265.2 total yards per game since Week 10 (both second in the NFL) and the offense has found new life(ish) with Bailey Zappe, the Bills are playing some of their best football of the season -- unlike when these teams met back in Week 7. And this contest is in Buffalo, where Josh Allen is 6-1 with 16 pass TDs against just five picks. Weirder things have happened, but the Bills are carrying too much momentum into a home game with a playoff slot in their grasp to let this one go.