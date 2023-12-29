PRO Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by SERVPRO.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 13
Depth at cornerback behind Jonathan Jones is being tested and that could mean a struggle against Josh Allen and Co.
Stephania Bell, ESPN:Bills
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Bills
Mike Clay, ESPN: Bills
Chris Fowler, ESPN: Bills
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Bills
Kimberley Martin, ESPN: Bills
Eric Moody, ESPN: Bills
Jason Reid, ESPN:Bills
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN:Bills
Seth Wickersham, ESPN:Bills
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri, NFL.com: Bills 28, Patriots 17
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Bills 23, Patriots 14
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Bills 28, Patriots 13
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Bills 24, Patriots 14
Tom Blair, NFL.com: Bills 28, Patriots 14
Why Brooke is taking the Bills: I'm sure Bill Belichick and the Patriots would love nothing more than to make the Bills sweat out a potential playoff berth for one more week, but that's easier said than done. Because while the Pats' defense has allowed just 15.7 points and 265.2 total yards per game since Week 10 (both second in the NFL) and the offense has found new life(ish) with Bailey Zappe, the Bills are playing some of their best football of the season -- unlike when these teams met back in Week 7. And this contest is in Buffalo, where Josh Allen is 6-1 with 16 pass TDs against just five picks. Weirder things have happened, but the Bills are carrying too much momentum into a home game with a playoff slot in their grasp to let this one go.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 14
The Patriots are playing consecutive road games after beating the Broncos Sunday night. The Bills rallied to win last week against a bad Chargers team, so that will get them back focused again. Their playoff push continues as they handle the Patriots with a strong outing and get ready for Miami next week.
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Bills
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bills
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Bills
John Breech, CBS Sports: Bills
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Bills
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bills
Jamey Eisenburg, CBS Sports: Bills
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio: Bills 27, Patriots 17
Chris Simms: Bills 21, Patriots 10
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 17
Buffalo is in playoff mode and will be ready to go at home.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 23, Patriots 17
I think the Patriots are going to give the Bills a lot of problems in this one and keep it close, but I also think Josh Allen will prove too much for a shorthanded defense and an offense that has yet to crack 30 points this season. The Bills are so tough at home and they need this win for playoff seeding.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 17
I see this game going the same way the Chiefs game went. The Patriots hang around for a half, but a better team with significantly more on the line pulls away in the second half. Ultimately, the Bills have too much offense for Bailey Zappe and the Pats to keep pace.
